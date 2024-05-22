Raiders TE Michael Mayer drops 10 pounds ahead of 2024 season

There weren’t many knocks on Michael Mayer coming out of Notre Dame. He was productive all three seasons in college and was one of the most well-rounded tight ends that we’ve seen enter the draft in several years.

However, Mayer’s only “weakness” was his lack of elite speed. At the NFL Combine, Mayer ran a 4.70 40-yard dash, which is well above average for an NFL tight end. But he wasn’t the most dynamic player in the class in the open field.

But it appears that Mayer has already taken steps to improve his speed. According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Mayer has dropped 10 pounds to improve his speed this offseason:

The Raiders will use plenty of 12 personnel — one running back, two tight ends and two receivers — to get Mayer and Bowers on the field. Still, Bowers’ versatility will likely lead to him taking the majority of the snaps in looks with only one tight end. Instead of being upset, Mayer is embracing the dynamic. He’s fully healthy after suffering a toe injury last year, lost 10 pounds, has improved his speed and is in a more positive headspace overall.

Mayer was listed at 249 pounds during the NFL Combine, but was 265 pounds on the team’s official website last season. It’s safe to assume he is closer to his combine weight now, which should allow him to be more explosive in Year 2.

Mayer will turn 23 ahead of the 2024 season and is looking to have a breakout season. That will be tough with Brock Bowers now on the roster, but there is no doubt that Mayer is ready for a bigger role this season.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire