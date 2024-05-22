Raiders sign former Giants WR Alex Bachman

The Raiders have added to their wide receiver room and special teams, signing former Giants and Texans receiver Alex Bachman.

The 6-0, 190-pounder spent last season on the Texans practice squad. Prior to that he spent three seasons in New York, appearing in four games with no starts.

Bachman entered the league as an undrafted free agent, first signing with the Rams in 2019. He was waived prior to the seasons and joined the Giants’ practice squad late in the season. He has never been signed on to an active roster, with his four appearance all being practice squad elevations. He has a total of 31 offensive snaps, with no catches, and 25 special teams snaps.

The Wake Forest alum put up 1162 yards and 10 touchdowns over four seasons with the Demon Deacons.

No corresponding move was announced.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire