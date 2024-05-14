QUICK SIX: What’s the Hornets’ biggest need for the NBA Draft? Is NASCAR’s new tournament a a good thing?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Hornets finally have their draft slot after Sunday’s lottery. What’s the biggest need for the Buzz right now?

Which Panthers rookie not named Xavier Legette impressed you the most over the weekend?

The PGA Championship is coming to Quail Hollow next year. Which hole would you give a revamp for the major?

Is NASCAR’s in-season tournament a good thing or just following a pro sports trend?

Plus, Scottie Scheffler’s post-baby return and for Gabe McDonald, hot dogs.

