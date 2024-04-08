Purdue vs UConn NCAA men's basketball national championship game live updates, score

No. 1 seed Purdue and No. 1 seed UConn play Monday, April 8 in the NCAA National Championship Game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the culminating game of the 2024 Men's NCAA Tournament.

Purdue defeated No. 11 seed NC State in the Final Four on Saturday, 63-50. UConn beat No. 4 seed Alabama, 86-72.

UConn is an 6.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Huskies are -275 on the moneyline. The Boilermakers are +230. The over/under for the game is set at 144.5 points.

Follow our live Purdue Boilermakers vs. UConn Huskies national championship game coverage for the latest news, score, updates and analysis from the national final contest.

More: What time is men's national championship game? NCAA Final date, location, TV channel

How to watch Purdue vs. UConn in National Championship Game

When: Monday, 6:20 p.m. Pacific time (9:20 p.m. ET)

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV channels: TBS/TNT/truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) Bill Raftery and Grant Hill (analysts), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Streaming: Sling TV

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Purdue vs. UConn on truTV, TBS, TNT with Sling TV

Can the Purdue Boilermakers upset the UConn Huskies in the National Championship Game on Monday? Follow our live game updates for the latest news, analysis and score from the NCAA Final.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Purdue vs UConn NCAA national championship game live updates, score