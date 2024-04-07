Purdue vs UConn picks, predictions, odds: Who wins men's national championship game Monday?

No. 1 seed Purdue and No. 1 seed Connecticut play Monday, April 8 in the NCAA Tournament men's national championship game in Glendale, Arizona.

The March Madness national championship game is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. PT and can be seen on TBS, TNT and TruTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the men's college basketball national title game? Check out these NCAA Tournament national final picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

UConn is a 6.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness national championship odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Huskies are -275 on the moneyline. The Boilermakers are +225. The over/under for the game is set at 145.5 points.

Purdue defeated No. 11 seed NC State in the Final Four, 63-50. UConn beat No. 4 seed Alabama, 86-72.

Bleacher Report: UConn 84, Purdue 78

Andrew Peters writes: "A high-scoring affair seems like a given in this year's national championship. UConn has the top adjusted offensive efficiency in KenPom with Purdue holding the No. 3 adjusted offensive efficiency. The Huskies and Boilermakers have arguably been the two best teams this season, and it's only fitting the two teams meet in the national championship. Will UConn repeat as the champ or will Purdue claim its first title in program history?"

Sporting News: UConn 78, Purdue 71

Bill Bender writes: "It becomes a little bit of a tossup if both teams are under 75 points. UConn is 8-3 S/U in those situations, while the Boilermakers are 7-4. In a game of No. 1 seeds, that will be the magic number. Who gets there first?"

Will UConn beat Purdue in the national championship game on Monday? Picks, predictions and odds weigh in.

Fansided: Bet UConn to cover vs. Purdue in national championship game

Reed Wallach writes: "For Purdue to win, I figure it won’t be Edey, but rather everybody else on the roster. Purdue is the second best team in the nation from beyond the arc at over 40%. If the likes of Smith, Loyer, Mason Gillis and Lance Jones are on, this game will open up for the Boilermakers. However, Hurley’s Huskies are no slouch from distance either, shooting about 36% from beyond the arc despite a cold shooting tournament (about 28% prior to Saturday’s 40% effort against Alabama). Ultimately, I side with the Huskies, the most complete team in the country. Edey is great, but the team can’t exploit any holes on the UConn roster to get over the hump. It's a tax, but it's UConn or nothing for me in the title game."

Picks and Parlays: Purdue 74, UConn 70

David Anicetti writes: "While the UNDER is a solid choice in this matchup, the play here is Purdue. The Boilermakers have covered the number in each of the last five. Purdue has the biggest and best force inside in Zach Edey, who is averaging 25.0 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game, making him a huge presence at both ends of the court. The key will be Edey versus Donovan Clingan in a matchup of two 7-foot plus centers. Edey will win the matchup and the Boilermakers will prevail."

ESPN: UConn has a 54.3% chance to beat Purdue in March Madness national championship game

The site gives the Boilermakers a 45.7% shot at defeating the Huskies in the Men's NCAA Tournament final game.

