Who’s playing better in the national championship: Zach Edey or Donovan Clingan?

"The Road Ends Here" as this year's men's NCAA basketball national championship game between No. 1 Purdue and No. 1 Connecticut pits two traditional centers on Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Zach Edey, the 7-foot-4, two-time national player of the year anchors the Boilermakers. Edey was the nation's leading scorer at 25 points per game and is tearing up March Madness with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in six straight tournament games, the first-ever player to accomplish that feat.

He's facing 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan of UConn, who's turned himself into one of the country's premier centers. Clingan went from 9.3 points per game as a freshman last season to 13.5 this season and has also been a factor on defense.

Here's a look at how both big men are doing in the title game:

Clingan limited by foul trouble

Clingan earned his fourth personal foul with 7:52 left in the game and hasn’t returned in the game.

UConn has found other ways to deal with Edey and has fouled him more in the second half, leading him to go 5-for-7 at the line. Edey has picked up his production as Purdue tries to string together a last-ditch effort and has 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting through 16 minutes in the second half. Edey earned his third foul at 3:50 with Purdue trailing 65-49.

Edey having a quiet second half

UConn has been doing a better job of containing Edey in the second half, limiting him to four points on 1-of-5 shooting. He’s also had two turnovers and got two fouls within two minutes.

The Boilermakers trail UConn 56-40 with 9:27 left in the game.

Donovan Clingan enters foul trouble in second half

Clingan is already in foul trouble after earning his third foul with 15:54 left in the game. Clingan hasn’t been able to be as effective for the Huskies as he’s dealt with fouls throughout the game and has recorded seven points and four rebounds on 23 minutes.

The Huskies have survived without him playing as much and lead Purdue 43-34.

Edey leads all scorers after the half

Although UConn is leading Purdue 36-30, Edey leads all scorers with 16 points, five rebounds, and two blocks after the first half. Edey has had the most possessions with 7-of-12 shooting and played 20 minutes.

Clingan delivered a dunk and has seven points on 3-of-6 shooting with two rebounds and a block.

The latest from the game

After getting called for traveling, Purdue took Edey out of the game following a media timeout at 6:50. Edey averages 31.8 minutes per game and the Huskies took advantage of his rare absence with three quick points from Clingan.

Clingan scored off Purdue’s turnover and got the free throw line for a 26-23 lead at 6:38. Edey came back into the game at 6:23 and knocked down a second-chance layup to trail 26-25.

Clingan took away any momentum with a jumper inside the paint for a 28-25 lead at 5:22. Clingan has seven points on 3-of-5 shooting with two rebounds in 15 minutes. Edey leads all scorers with 16 points and five rebounds. UConn leads Purdue 30-25 with 3:49 remaining in the first half.

Edey delivers big blocks

Following Clingan’s dunk in the first three minutes, Edey had to follow that up with his own dunk. After a media timeout, Edey laid an alley-oop to tie the game 11-11 at 14:51.

UConn got to a 14-11 lead on a 3-pointer by Tristen Newton, but Edey swatted the ball twice in the same possession from the Huskies after.

Led by Edey’s five points within a minute, the Boilermakers remained within striking distance of the Huskies. Clingan’s personal foul on Edey led to a free throw and Clingan substituting out of the game.

Edey leads all scorers with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting through nine minutes. Clingan has two points, but the Huskies lead 18-16 with 11:28 remaining in the first half.

Clingan dunks in opening minutes

Edey won the opening tip against Clingan. Purdue had the opening possession, but Edey missed his hook shot and dove unsuccessfully for the rebound against guard Stephon Castle. UConn won the possession, but missed a 3-pointer.

Edey remained quiet offensively as his teammates jumped to a 5-3 lead, but made his shot against Clingan to tie the game 7-7 game at 17:02.

The two had a back-and-forth sequence early on when Clingan dunked to give Purdue a brief 9-7 lead at 16:25 following Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn's turnover. Edey tied the game with a jumper after.

Edey leads the Boilermakers with four points on 2-of-4 shooting, while Clingan has two points for the Huskies with 15:04 remaining. The Huskies are leading 11-9.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who’s playing better: Purdue's Zach Edey or UConn's Donovan Clingan?