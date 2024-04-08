UConn looks to repeat as Purdue chases first championship: Storylines for NCAA title game

Talk about coming full circle. That certainly appears to be the case for the Connecticut and Purdue men's basketball teams, which will square off in the NCAA championship game at 6:20 p.m. on Monday at State Farm Stadium. The last time the two played was in a Sweet 16 game in 2009. Coincidentally, that game was also held in Arizona and was won by UConn.

This will be the sixth meeting between the teams, with Purdue having won the first four before that 2009 game.

Both teams were impressive in their semifinal victories with UConn (36-3), the top overall seed, turning back Alabama 86-72 and Purdue (34-4) surging past North Carolina State 63-50.

UConn's 36 wins are a single-season school record. The Huskies are 11-1 all-time in Final Four games and are looking to be the first team to win back-to-back titles since Florida in 2006-07.

"To win the national championship, then to be back in this position, there's a lot of things that come with ultimate success that's hard to do what they've been able to do," Purdue coach Matt Painter said of his opponent. "To be able to piece a team together, be able to compete and win multiple championships in their conference, in the tournament, and to keep that focus. The way they've won. There's been some teams that have hung in there with them, then they've separated from them. There's some other teams that have gotten flat-out blitzed."

Purdue, looking for its first championship, is in the title game for the first time since 1969 when it lost to a John Wooden-coached UCLA team 92-72.

The current run is a bit of redemption for a Purdue squad that was upset by No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in a first-round game a year ago. But there is mutual respect between the teams, and UConn coach Dan Hurley actually sees some similarities.

"I think we do have a lot of similarities in terms of the culture and the old-school values that we have in terms of the type of people that we recruit, the type of teams we have. So maybe the personalities are a little bit different on the sideline. I wish I had his composure at times," Hurley said, smiling. "I just think we've been involved in the games our whole lives. We were both players. We both played for incredible coaches throughout our careers. I think those coaches we played for have made us stubborn and strong in what we believe. I think we're both very confident people that are authentic and aren't trying to put on a show. I don't think there's anything fake about either one of us. We are who we are."

A look at the storylines to follow:

UConn-Purdue a battle of big men

Purdue has a dominant big man in 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, the national player of the year the past two seasons. He averaged 24.9 points and 12.2 rebounds on the season but in the five tournament games he has upped that to 28 points and 15.2 rebounds. He hasn't often faced a team that can roll out an equal, but UConn will counter with 7-2 sophomore Donovan Clingan, who averaged 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds on the season and 16.1 points and nine rebounds in the tournament. Edey is the far more seasoned player but Clingan has made significant progress after coming off the bench in last year's title run.

Long distance feast or famine for UConn, Purdue

Alabama stayed close in the semifinal game against UConn for 35 or so minutes because it was hitting shots from deep, making eight of 11 in the first half. It's not a coincidence that when those shots stopped falling, the Huskies were able to gain some separation. Purdue is an even better 3-point shooting team than Alabama, ranking second in the country behind only Kentucky at 40.6%. UConn ranks 30th out of 351 Division teams in 3-point defense at 30.9%.

Will UConn's dominance continue?

The Huskies rolled to their championship win last season, winning tournament games by an average margin of victory of 22 points. Even with Saturday's closer-than-usual win, the Huskies' average victory margin this tournament is 25 points. All their tournament wins in the last two years have been by 13 or more points. Opponents go in knowing the pressure of having to play a nearly flawless game to have a chance to win.

UConn-Purdue matchup a battle of offensive efficiency

These are two of the top teams in the country when it comes to offensive efficiency. UConn is fifth in field goal percentage (49.8%) while Purdue is 12th at 48.9%. When it comes to assist-to-turnover ratio UConn is top in the country at 1.91. In Saturday's win, UConn had 20 assists on 31 made field goals and had only four turnovers. Purdue is 12th in the country in the assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.64 but it had 16 turnovers and only 13 assists in its semifinal win. That many mistakes against a team like UConn will get you beat — badly.

Can Purdue's Braden Smith have a bounce-back game?

The Purdue sophomore point guard had a tough game against North Carolina State. Not only did he go 1-for-9 from the field (1-for-5 from 3-point range), he had five turnovers. It's fine to have a dominant player like Edey, but to win games against elite teams you have to have contributions from elsewhere too. That's an area where UConn has excelled because it has that kind of balance with three different leading scorers in the last three games.

