Purdue basketball vs. Grambling State in March Madness TV, streaming

Purdue basketball is the Midwest Regional No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and will meet Grambling State in first-round action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Boilermakers (29-4) won the Big Ten regular-season championship but lost to Wisconsin in overtime in the conference tournament. Purdue is 2nd in the nation in 3-point shooting (40.8%) and rebound margin (10.8 per game), and 5th in assists (18.4).

Purdue has struggled against double-digit seeds in recent years, last year losing as a No. 1 to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson. However, there is hope that improved offensive depth will allow the Boilermakers to make a deep March Madness run.

Purdue players to watch: Zach Edey (24.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots); Braden Smith (12.5 points, 44.8% 3-pointers, 7.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals); Lance Jones (12.2 points, 1.4 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.4 points, 43.9% 3s).

'You're nuts': Purdue player Lance Jones teaches Gene Keady a hype dance

Big comeback: Grambling State rallies to beat Montana State

Grambling State (21-14) is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time, rallying from a double-digit, first-half deficit to beat Montana State 88-81 in overtime on Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio. The Tigers won the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championships.

Two Tigers have Indiana ties: Mikale Stevenson (Fort Wayne South, 4.6 points, 2.1 assists) and Jalen Johnson (Manual (7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds).

Grambling State key players: Kintavious Dozier (13.1 points, 1.1 steals); Tra'Michael Moton (11.8 points, 1.7 steals); Antwan Burnett (10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds); Jourdan Smith (9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds).

When does Purdue play Grambling State in the NCAA Tournament?

7:25 p.m. ET Friday, March 22, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

What channel is Purdue on in the NCAA Tournament?

TV: TBS, with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy (analysis), Andy Katz (sideline reporting)

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Who would Purdue play in the second round of March Madness?

Either No. 8 seed Utah State or No. 9 TCU. These teams meet about one-half hour after Purdue's game Friday night. The second-round game would be on Sunday, time TBA.

The Utah State Aggies (27-6) come from the tough Mountain West (six NCAA Tournament bids), while the TCU Horned Frogs (20-12) is from the tough Big 12 (eight bids).

Utah State players to watch: Great Osobor (18.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocked shots); Ian Martinez (13.1 points, 37.8% 3s, 3.7 rebounds), Darius Brown II (12.4 points, 29.5% 3s, 6.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals); Mason Falslev (11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds).

TCU players to watch: Emanuel Miller (15.9 points, 28.2% 3s, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals); Jameer Nelson Jr. (11.3 points, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals); Micah Peavy (11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals); JaKobe Coles (formerly Butler, 9.7 points, 40% 3s, 3.8 rebounds).

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Grambling State in March Madness TV, streaming