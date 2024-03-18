The Paint Crew has perfected it. Purdue Pete is all in. Graduate transfer Lance Jones caught on fast.

So why should Gene Keady be left out of the fun?

Purdue basketball promoted its upcoming March Madness trip by adding the legendary Boilermakers coach to the hype song-and-dance that plays at the start of the second half at Mackey Arena (which includes Keady Court).

At least, Jones tries to teach Keady the moves. Keady, donning a headband and gym shorts, responds: "You think I'm doing that? You're nuts."

First round: No. 1 seed Purdue will face a 16-seed play-in winner

But he tries. Watch the fun.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball player Lance Jones teaches Gene Keady a hype dance