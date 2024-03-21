Purdue basketball will play Grambling State in March Madness first round

Purdue basketball knows its first-round opponent in 2024 March Madness.

Grambling State, debuting in the NCAA Tournament, rallied from a double-digit, first-half deficit and beat Montana State 88-81 in overtime Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio.

The Tigers (21-14) of the Southwestern Athletic Conference will play Midwest Region No. 1 seed Purdue at 7:25 p.m. ET Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Jimel Cofer had 19 points, including 6 in overtime, and Jourdan Smith and Antwan Burnett scored 18 each to lead Grambling State. Cofer sent the game to overtime by scoring with 37 seconds left in regulation.

First-round blues: March Madness hasn't been kind to Purdue in recent seasons

Robert Ford III scored 23 points to lead Montana State (17-18).

"It's what March is made of, baby. You gotta find a way to fight, stay in the game, and have that one last run."



- Grambling State coach Donte' Johnson to @JonRothstein pic.twitter.com/iN6k5xifhF — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball will play Grambling State in March Madness