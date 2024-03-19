NCAA Tournament 2024 predictions: Purdue basketball has believers in March Madness

Can Purdue basketball pull a Virginia from five years ago? The Cavaliers, who had lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed in 2018, won the national championship in 2019.

The Midwest Regional No. 1 seed Boilermakers have that opportunity this year, in the wake of losses to double-digit seeds the past three years.

Purdue has some believers out there. At the very least, no one thinks it will flame out in the first round again. The Boilermakers will play either Montana State or Grambling State on Friday night in Indianapolis.

CBS Sports NCAA Tournament predictions

Three of eight brackets have Purdue winning it all, including Jerry Palm: "This is not the Purdue you have seen the last few years. Braden Smith has made a big jump from last season to this one. Fletcher Loyer is better. Lance Jones gives Purdue defense, shooting and another ball handler. And Zach Edey is better too. This is a team on a mission. This is the year they accomplish it."

Sports Illustrated NCAA Tournament predictions

Kevin Sweeney: Purdue wins the championship, beating Auburn in the title game.

Pat Forde: Purdue loses the regional championship to Creighton.

Purdue beats Tennessee to reach the Final Four, beats Houston, but loses to Connecticut in the national championship game.

Jeff Borzello, ESPN

Creighton beats Purdue 72-70 in the regional championship.

Purdue beats Tennessee to reach the Final Four, beats Kentucky, but loses to UConn in the title game. "This is the game that we've been wanting all season long between the two best, most consistent teams. And with the way UConn has played in the biggest moments, I think they win back-to-back championships."

Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News

Purdue loses to Kansas in the Sweet 16. "Purdue’s every step will be monitored to see if the Boilers will finally get past the first round, and the second, and the Sweet 16, and maybe even the Elite Eight into a Final Four for the first time since 1980."

Purdue loses to Tennessee in the Elite Eight. "The Boilermakers haven't been to the Final Four since 1980, and two-time Sporting News Player of the Year Zach Edey is tasked with helping the program exorcise the ghosts of North Texas, Saint Peter's and Fairleigh Dickinson. Matt Painter is able to do that, and Purdue gets through a tough second-round matchup against Utah State to push to Detroit."

Purdue beats Creighton to win the region, beats Houston, then loses to Iowa State in the championship game.

Purdue loses to Creighton in the Elite Eight.

