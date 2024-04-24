Purdue basketball scheduling home-and-home series with Marquette, per report

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue basketball against Marquette is becoming an annual tradition.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported the Boilermakers will play a home-and-home series against Marquette over the next two seasons.

Purdue is scheduled to travel to Milwaukee during the upcoming season with Marquette returning the trip to Mackey Arena during the 2025-26 season, Rothstein reported.

Marquette and Purdue, despite close proximity, hadn't met since the 1969 NCAA Tournament until the 2017 Gavitt Games.

With the two-game series slated, the two programs will meet six times in a span of nine seasons, including four straight years.

Purdue defeated Marquette in the championship of the 2023 Maui Invitational and defeated Marquette at Mackey Arena in 2022.

Marquette won in Purdue's last trip to Milwaukee in November 2019 and also lost to the Boilermakers in Milwaukee in November 2017 and Purdue defeated Marquette 75-73 in the 1969 Elite 8. Purdue is 11-1 all-time against Marquette.

Purdue's 2024-25 non-conference schedule also includes a Dec. 14 contest against Texas A&M at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Purdue and Arizona are expected to play a neutral site game and the Boilermakers also are in a four-team field for the Rady's Children Invitational in San Diego on Nov. 28-29. Joining Purdue in that tournament is Arkansas, BYU and Notre Dame.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

