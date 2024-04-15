Purdue basketball to play Texas A&M in Indianapolis next season

WEST LAFAYETTE − Purdue basketball added to its 2024-25 schedule.

The Boilermakers, fresh off a 34-5 season and an appearance in the NCAA title game last week, will play Texas A&M at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Dec. 14, Jon Rothstein reported.

Texas A&M went 21-15 this season, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where the Aggies lost to top seed Houston 100-95 in overtime.

Purdue's last meeting with Texas A&M was in the 2010 NCAA Tournament, where the Boilermakers won 63-61 to advance to the Sweet 16. In the only other meeting between the two programs, Texas A&M defeated Purdue in the 2001 Las Vegas Classic.

The non-conference schedule also includes competing in the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego on Nov. 28-29 with a field that also includes Arkansas, BYU and Notre Dame.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

