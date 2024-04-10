What will the Purdue basketball roster look like for the 2024-25 season?

Purdue basketball's season ended one win shy of the grand prize with a roster built on continuity and togetherness.

A lot will change in that regard next season.

Lance Jones is the only player from this Boilermaker 17-man roster out of eligibility.

So technically, Purdue could bring everyone else back and take another run at a national championship.

Six freshmen are signed for next season, which means Purdue needs six scholarship openings. Division I programs are permitted 13 scholarship players and as it stands, even if all the seniors leave, Purdue is still oversigned.

How does Purdue make that happen?

Who is gone?

Yes, Zach Edey has a year of eligibility and could come back and attempt to win an unprecedented third straight National Player of the Year.

He’s not going to.

Purdue coaches and Edey have known all along this was a last-ride deal. Edey will get selected in the upcoming NBA draft. Speculate how his game fits at that level, but we’ll let a front office and coaching staff determine that. His last game at Purdue was Monday night.

Ethan Morton and Mason Gillis are in the transfer portal, per reports. This was expected.

Both former Purdue starters have their COVID year available.

Even if Morton and Gillis wanted to come back, it’s probably time for both to move on.

Carson Barrett and Chase Martin came to Purdue as walk-ons.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin (5) and Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (1) high-five during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Returning starters

If Trey Kaufman-Renn didn’t leave after last season, he’s not going anywhere. A guy that talented being redshirted and then lightly used a year ago had enough basketball reasons to look for a new home.

Instead, he went to work, changed positions, and started 39 games for a team that just won more games than any other Purdue squad in history.

Let’s not act like tampering doesn’t exist in college basketball. Just because you aren’t in the transfer portal doesn’t mean programs aren’t trying to persuade you why you should be. Take that how you wish as you read below.

Expect Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer to leave Purdue as the winningest players in program history in two years. And Smith is also likely to become the most heralded point guard Purdue ever had.

Purdue Boilermakers center Will Berg (44) dunks the ball over Jacksonville Dolphins forward Tito Deng (15) during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 100-57.

Other scholarship players

One of the hardest parts of Matt Painter’s job has to be telling a scholarship player there aren’t minutes available.

It tore Painter up internally that he had guys like Caleb Furst, Will Berg and Brian Waddell and they couldn’t get off the bench. They all can play. If they couldn’t, they wouldn’t be on scholarship at Purdue.

Do any of them leave?

Inclination says no.

Furst is a former starter and was a valuable player with major minutes just a season ago. That player is still in there, but Furst would have to want to go out and earn those minutes he used to get back. He’s overly invested in the academic side, too, and his brother, Josh, was a freshman walk-on for Purdue this season. Furst has one season of eligibility remaining.

Berg has developed a solid jump shot. He can hit 3s. And he’s 7-foot-2. He got two seasons to beat and bang with Edey while also seeing the way Edey constantly developed new wrinkles to improve his game.

Waddell was primed to be a steal of a recruit, Purdue basically plucking him on a whim after he led Carmel to a state title as a senior. An injury set him back once he got to Purdue, but he’s got a truckload of athletic ability. Just go back and watch his dunk against Michigan. Plus, his father was a great player for the Boilermakers and a former teammate of Painter’s.

Camden Heide and Myles Colvin saw their usage increase in the second half of the season and had to be on the floor during the national championship game because of their athletic ability as much as anything.

Painter transitioned this season to have more offense on the floor, but Heide plays both ends and Colvin really improved as a defensive player, which earned him more minutes late in the year.

Incoming class

As was mentioned, Purdue will add one of the top recruiting classes in the country. A couple of these guys will be ready made to contribute minutes.

Kanon Catchings and Gicarri Harris will see playing time immediately, most likely.

But six is a big group.

If you’ve been keeping track, Purdue still needs to have one open scholarship roster spot – assuming a player already on scholarship doesn’t willingly accept being a non-scholarship player next season.

Don’t count out the possibility of one of the incoming freshmen going to a prep school for a year and reclassifying with the 2025 group. This seems like a probable scenario.

