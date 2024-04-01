Purdue basketball rides Zach Edey to first Final Four since 1980

The Purdue Boilermakers (33-4) have rallied from their low of last season to reach the Final Four for the first time in 44 years. Purdue was a No. 1 regional seed for the second year in a row. Last season, the Boilermakers lost to a No. 16 seed, giving this season's NCAA Tournament run even more urgency.

Purdue won the Big Ten regular-season by three games behind one of the nation's most efficient offenses. The Boilermakers lead the NCAA in 3-point shooting (41.%) and assists (19 per game), and they're No. 2 in rebound margin (+11.4).

You'll hear a lot about the free throw differential, and it's real: Purdue has shot 913 free throws this season (Zach Edey is 301-of-424, 71%), and opponents 519. Edey, a 7-4 senior, is likely to be a consensus national player of the year for the second straight season.

Tale of the tape: Purdue basketball's Zach Edey vs. DJ Burns in Final Four matchup

Know your enemy: N.C. State has essentially won 9 straight elimination games

Purdue vs. N.C. State start time in Final Four

6:09 p.m. ET Saturday, April 6, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona.

What channel is Final Four on?

TV: TBS, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (anaysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporting)

Details: Final Four 2024 betting odds, TV, streaming for March Madness

Purdue key players

∎ Zach Edey, 7-4, 25.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots

∎ Braden Smith, 6-0, 12.1 points, 43.9% 3-point shooting, 7.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals

∎ Lance Jones, 6-1, 11.6 points, 1.3 steals

∎ Fletcher Loyer, 6-7, 10.6 points, 44.1% 3s

∎ Mason Gillis, 6-6, 6.8 points, 47.5% 3s, 3.9 rebounds

∎ Trey Kaufman-Renn, 6-9, 6.6 points, 3.9 rebounds

Who is Purdue's coach?

Matt Painter is in his 19th season as Purdue's coach, with a 446-202 record.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball rides Zach Edey to first Final Four since 1980