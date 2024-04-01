Tale of the tape: Purdue basketball's Zach Edey vs. DJ Burns in Final Four matchup

The men in the middle will be hard to miss in this Final Four matchup. Purdue's Zach Edey and North Carolina State's DJ Burns Jr. are the centers of attention.

Edey will likely win national player of the year for the second straight season, leading Midwest Region No. 1 seed Purdue to a top-5 ranking all season. Edey brings a classic post presence without a lot emotion. He scored a career-high 40 points and had 16 rebounds in the Boilermakers' 72-66 win over Tennessee in the Elite Eight.

Edey has averaged 30 points and 16.2 rebounds in the NCAA tournament, and has 7 blocked shots.

Who is the big guy from N.C. State?

Burns has become a focal point as the Wolfpack have made a most improbable run through the ACC and NCAA tournaments, essentially winning nine straight elimination games. His tremendous footwork and passing keep teammates involved and opponents flummoxed.

Burns seems to be smiling all the time as he fires up N.C. State fans. Burns is a musician, playing several instruments and recently releasing a song called "Beast Boy."

Burns has averaged 18.2 points and 5 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament, and has 14 assists. He had 29 points in the Wolfpack's 76-64 Elite Eight win over Duke.

Zach Edey vs. DJ Burns tale of the tape

Edey Category Burns 7-4 Height 6-9 300 Weight 275 25.0 Points 12.6 12.2 Rebounds 4.1 2.2 Blocks 0.6 2.0 Assists 2.8

How tall is Zach Edey?

The Purdue center is 7-4.

How much does DJ Burns weigh?

He is listed at 275 pounds.

What shoe size does Zach Edey wear?

20.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Zach Edey, DJ Burns to meet in Final Four matchup of really big men