What time does Purdue basketball play vs NC State in Final Four? Start time, TV schedule
North Carolina State (26-14) has authored one of the most unlikely Final Four runs in NCAA Tournament history. And now, the Wolfpack will face top-seeded Purdue in Saturday's Final Four in Phoenix.
The Wolfpack finished 10th in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings and won on five straight days in the conference tournament to earn a March Madness bid.
Essentially, they have won nine straight elimination games to reach the Final Four, two of them in overtime.
It's perhaps a prickly matchup. It's a double-digit seed (11). And yes, Purdue has lost to a double-digit seed in each of the past three tournaments.
N.C. State's NCAA Tournament wins
First round: Texas Tech, 80-67
Second round: Oakland, 79-73, OT
Sweet 16: Marquette, 67-58
Elite Eight: Duke, 76-64
N.C. State vs. Purdue start time in Final Four
6:09 p.m. ET Saturday, April 6, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona.
What channel is Final Four on?
TV: TBS, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (anaysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporting)
N.C. State key players
D.J. Horne, 6-1, 16.8 points, 41.1% 3-pointers, 1.3 steals
D.J. Burns, 6-9, 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds
Casey Morsell, 6-3, 11.5 points, 1.1 steals
Jayden Taylor, 6-4, 11.4 points, 36.3% 3s, 1.2 steals
Mohamed Diarra, 6-10, 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 blocked shots
Michael O'Connell, 6-2, 5.8 points, 37.3% 3s. 3.2 assists
Ben Middlebrooks, 6-10, 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds
Who is N.C. State's coach?
Kevin Keatts is in his seventh season as the Wolfpack coach, with a 139-93 record.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: What time does Purdue basketball play vs NC State in Final Four?