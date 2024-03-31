What time does Purdue basketball play vs NC State in Final Four? Start time, TV schedule

North Carolina State (26-14) has authored one of the most unlikely Final Four runs in NCAA Tournament history. And now, the Wolfpack will face top-seeded Purdue in Saturday's Final Four in Phoenix.

The Wolfpack finished 10th in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings and won on five straight days in the conference tournament to earn a March Madness bid.

Essentially, they have won nine straight elimination games to reach the Final Four, two of them in overtime.

It's perhaps a prickly matchup. It's a double-digit seed (11). And yes, Purdue has lost to a double-digit seed in each of the past three tournaments.

N.C. State's NCAA Tournament wins

First round: Texas Tech, 80-67

Second round: Oakland, 79-73, OT

Sweet 16: Marquette, 67-58

Elite Eight: Duke, 76-64

N.C. State vs. Purdue start time in Final Four

6:09 p.m. ET Saturday, April 6, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona.

What channel is Final Four on?

TV: TBS, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (anaysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporting)

N.C. State key players

D.J. Horne, 6-1, 16.8 points, 41.1% 3-pointers, 1.3 steals

D.J. Burns, 6-9, 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds

Casey Morsell, 6-3, 11.5 points, 1.1 steals

Jayden Taylor, 6-4, 11.4 points, 36.3% 3s, 1.2 steals

Mohamed Diarra, 6-10, 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 blocked shots

Michael O'Connell, 6-2, 5.8 points, 37.3% 3s. 3.2 assists

Ben Middlebrooks, 6-10, 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds

Who is N.C. State's coach?

Kevin Keatts is in his seventh season as the Wolfpack coach, with a 139-93 record.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: What time does Purdue basketball play vs NC State in Final Four?