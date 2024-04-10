PSG vs Barcelona LIVE: Champions League latest team news and confirmed line-ups as Lamine Yamal starts

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona meet again in the Champions League with a place in the semi-finals on the line. After a thrilling start to the quarter-final first legs on Tuesday night across both London and Madrid, an opportunity awaits those in action tonight with one of PSG, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund or Atletico Madrid guaranteed to make the Wembley final.

PSG and Barcelona are regular foes in this competition, most memorably in 2017, when the Catalan club produced an extraordinary second leg comeback at the Nou Camp. But Barcelona have now gone nine years since they last reached the Champions League final.

Meanwhile PSG, now managed by former Barca boss Luis Enrique, have still yet to end their quest for European glory as Kylian Mbappe leads French club’s bid to win the tournament for the first time.

Can PSG take the advantage as the two sides meet at the Parc des Princes tonight? Follow live updates in tonight’s match blog, below, and get the latest odds and tips, here.

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Mendes Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez; Lee, Ruiz, Vitinha; Dembele, Mbappe, Asensio

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Cancelo; Gundogan, De Jong, Roberto; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

How will PSG set up?

19:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

PSG have left both Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani on the bench, perhaps hoping to spring Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in behind. A start for Marco Asensio is something of a surprise but the ex-Real Madrid man should offer creativity.

A huge night for Pau Cubarsi

19:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s so much of intrigue tonight, but how about the story of Pau Cubarsi, who becomes the youngest defender to start a Champions League quarter-final. Barely 17, the centre-half has shot to prominence this year and was so impressive in the round of 16 second leg against Napoli - but dealing with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele will represent a considerable test.

Tonight’s other tie

19:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Down in the Spanish capital, meanwhile, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are readying themselves for Champions League combat in a fixture that represents a lost era, as Miguel Delaney explains:

Two Barcelona greats on the touchline

19:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Luis Enrique and Xavi will reunite in the technical area tonight, two Barcelona midfield greats on opposite sides in this tie. The pair are former colleagues, of course, Enrique engineering a treble in 2015 with Xavi still a key cog at the Catalan club.

Enrique pricked the ears up of the Spanish press when he suggested yesterday that he represented the values of Barcelona better than their current coach.

“I represent the Barca way better, although others may have different opinions,” said Enrique ahead of tonight’s first leg. “Just look at all the stats and the trophies won.

“I have to say that I don’t know Xavi at all as a coach, only as a team-mate and as a player because I worked with him.

“I know Barca very well and I know their players but I don’t know if that is an advantage or not. Emotionally this means a lot to me because of my experiences there.”

Team news - Paris-Saint Germain

19:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With Achraf Hakimi absent, It appears that club captain Marquinhos may be deployed on the right of PSG’s back four.

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Beraldo, Lucas Hernandez, Nuno Mendes; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Kang in Lee; Asensio, Mbappe, Dembele.

Team news - Barcelona

18:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Frenkie de Jong is fit to start in midfield for Barcelona, with Pedri back among the substitutes.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Cancelo; Gundogan, De Jong, Roberto; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

18:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Security will be tight at the Parc des Princes tonight after terrorist threats made earlier in the week.

18:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

On to tonight, then, and a familiar fixture that has given us a couple of classic Champions League moments. Remember 2017? Miguel Delaney does.

Real Madrid must call on Champions League know-how at Etihad – Federico Valverde

18:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Federico Valverde admits Real Madrid will need to draw on all their Champions League-winning experience to see off Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

The two clubs, meeting in the knockout stages for the third successive season, played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their last-eight tie at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The competition’s record 14-time winners now face a tough battle to see off the holders at the Etihad Stadium.

City have not lost in 30 Champions League outings at home in a sequence stretching back to September 2018 and thrashed Real 4-0 at the ground last year.

Valverde, who secured the draw with a fine late volley, said: “There’s always a first time.

“You always have to believe, to have conviction, us especially. We are the first to believe it can be done.

“We have to work hard, every player has to give everything in every ball and if we all pull in the same direction I think we can do it.

“It’s very even. We’re two of the best in the Champions League. They have that plus of playing at home, but we’re going to fight, as we always do.

“We have lots of players who have won five Champions Leagues. We have to make that count.”

Rodri admits he needs a break during Manchester City’s run-in

18:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Managing minutes will be a key, though, for Pep Guardiola in a hectic run-in as Mancheter City bid to defend both their domestic and continental crowns.

Phil Foden injury update as Pep Guardiola reveals reason for late substitution

18:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester City appeared to suffer an injury blow late on, but Phil Foden and Pep Guardiola allayed fears last night that the England international had sustained a serious issue.

The Pep Guardiola switch that sparked Man City and Real Madrid’s Champions League epic

18:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Last night’s other tie was no less dramatic, Real Madrid and Manchester City contesting a six-goal thriller. Richard Jolly was there.

Harry Kane using domestic disappointment to fuel Bayern’s Champions League bid

17:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Harry Kane says the bitter pill of Bayern Munich’s doomed Bundesliga title defence and the prospect of a Wembley final is fuelling his desire for Champions League glory.

Former Tottenham star Kane returned to haunt familiar foes Arsenal by converting a first-half penalty in Tuesday evening’s thrilling quarter-final first leg which ended tantalisingly poised at 2-2.

Bayern’s 11-season run as German champions could be over before next week’s return match with the Gunners as unbeaten runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen sit 16 points clear with only 18 left to play for.

Should Harry Kane have been sent-off against Arsenal? The Independent sports team have their say

17:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There were a couple of moments of contention in the encounter, with an apparent elbow from Harry Kane dominating the discussion in some quarters. The Independent’s team of football writers assembled to have their say on the incident.

Experience almost beat naive exuberance - but have Bayern Munich missed their shot?

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The draw leaves the tie evenly poised ahead of the reverse leg, which Bayern will be pretty pleased about. But, given their inconsistent season, could last night have been a missed opportunity?

Last night’s action

17:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ll get to tonight’s action in a bit, but first we will look back on yesterday and a hectic evening of Champions League fun. Miguel Delaney was at the Emirates to try to make sense of Arsenal against Bayern Munich:

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds & free bets

17:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona both received a boost to their Champions League ambitions by being placed in the supposedly softer side of the draw for the latter stages, but only one can advance from their blockbuster quarter-final tie.

The two giants of European football have seen their Champions League odds both to win the title and reach the final slashed after avoiding the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich until potentially the final.

PSG are favourites with football betting sites to emerge from this side of the draw and the majority of betting apps make them odds-on to win Wednesday’s first leg of the quarter-final tie (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

Predicted line-ups

17:04 , Jamie Braidwood

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Mendes; Lee, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Early team news

17:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Achraf Hakimi is suspended for the first leg after picking up a third caution of the competition against Real Sociedad. Nordi Mukiele may have deputised on the right side of defence but suffered a head injury at the weekend, while Presnel Kimpembe remains out.

Gavi and Alejandro Balde are Barcelona’s longer-term absentees, but Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Andreas Christensen are nearing returns from their own injury issues. All three have travelled to Paris, but De Jong and Pedri face late fitness tests.

How can I watch PSG vs Barcelona?

17:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is PSG vs Barcelona?

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 10 April at the Parc des Princes.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good evening

17:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona meet in another significant European fixture as the pair vie for a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

The two sides are regular foes in this competition, most memorably in 2017, when the Catalan club produced an extraordinary second leg comeback.

PSG beat La Liga opposition to reach the last eight, felling Real Sociedad, though were surprisingly held in a top-against-bottom Ligue 1 encounter with Clermont Foot at the weekend.

Barcelona, meanwhile, bested Napoli to make the quarter-finals. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is PSG vs Barcelona on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League