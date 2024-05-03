F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 preview: TV channels,, schedule, weather, top drivers, odds and more

Max Verstappen has won each of the first two races run at the Miami Dolphins' stadium complex

Formula 1 makes its first of three visits to the United States this weekend as it takes over the Hard Rock Stadium complex for the third-ever Miami Grand Prix. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has won each of the first two runnings of this race en route to two of his three world championships and again enters as the overwhelming favorite.

Here’s what to know ahead of the Miami Grand Prix race weekend:

Miami Grand Prix TV/Streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, May 3

12:25-1:30 p.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN, F1TV)

4:25-5:15 p.m.: Sprint qualifying (ESPN, F1TV)

Saturday, May 4

11:55 a.m.-1 p.m.: Sprint (ESPN, F1TV)

3:55-5 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPN, F1TV)

Sunday, May 5

2:30-3:55 p.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, F1TV)

3:55-6 p.m.: Miami Grand Prix (ABC, F1TV)

2024 Miami Grand Prix details

Track: Miami International Autodrome (Miami Gardens, Florida), 3.36-mile, 19-turn temporary street circuit

Length: 57 laps for 191.58 miles

Lap record: 1:29.708s (Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 2023)

Tire compounds: C2 (Hard), C3 (Medium), C4 (Soft)

(Courtesy of Pirelli)

Top drivers and best bets for the Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is statistically in the midst of the most individually dominant era in the history of F1. Since the beginning of the 2022 season he has won an incredible 38 of 49 races. That inevitability is reflected in BetMGM’s odds for the Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen has a staggering -550 moneyline, meaning a $100 bet would yield only $18.18 in winnings. The next best odds belong Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez at +800, which is eight dollars won for every dollar wagered. For comparison’s sake, last year Verstappen entered the weekend at -200, while Pérez was +300.

Max Verstappen has won each of the first two races at the Miami International Autodrome. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Best odds to win

Max Verstappen (-550)

Sergio Pérez (+800)

Charles Leclerc (+1600)

Carlos Sainz (+1600)

Lando Norris (+1600)

Miami Grand Prix entries

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Sergio Pérez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

George Russell (63), Mercedes

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

Zhou Guanyu (24), Kick Sauber-Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas (77), Kick Sauber-Ferrari

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Daniel Ricciardo (3), RB-Honda RBPT

Yuki Tsunoda (22), RB-Honda RBPT

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Weather for the Miami Grand Prix

The forecast calls for hot, muggy conditions with better than a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. The tarmac for the Miami Grand Prix already provides very low grip, so the combination of high temperatures, a slick track and mid-range tires could potentially make for some exciting racing.