Champions League semifinals: Borussia Dortmund tops PSG in first leg, both teams rue missed chances

Füllkrug probably could've had a hat trick. PSG's Fabián Ruiz could've scored twice with his head. Both sides created countless chances. Ousmane Dembélé blazed one of the best over the crossbar, with half of the net begging.
Both teams lacking precision in and around the box.
Still 1-0 Dortmund with three minutes plus stoppage time remaining.
Henry Bushnell
Marquinhos to the rescue for PSG
No, he didn't score. He saved PSG, from what surely would've been a 2-0 deficit, with a sliding block on Julian Brandt.
Jadon Sancho slipped Brandt into the box with a clever little pass, and Brandt, for a fleeting moment, looked more likely to score than not. But Marquinhos came flying in from the blind side, stretched out his left foot, and foiled Brandt.
Henry Bushnell
Dembélé miss!
What a miss. PSG created perhaps its best chance of the game. The ball rolled into the lap of Ousmane Dembélé at the penalty spot. His blazed his right-footed shot a few feet over the bar.
Yikes.
Henry Bushnell
After a pretty frantic 30 minutes, the game has now calmed down a bit.
PSG, finally, enjoys a sustained spell of possession. Then Dortmund gets a turn.
0-0, approaching the 80-minute mark.
Henry Bushnell
Mbappé's positioning
PSG just brought on Randal Kolo Muani, who has spent most of his career so far playing as a central striker.
Mbappé, meanwhile, is often most effective on the left wing.
But Mbappé is still playing as the central striker, and Kolo Muani is out on the left.
We'd love to hear Luis Enrique's reasoning for that.
(Update: As we were writing, Mbappé floated out to the left, and very nearly created a goal.)
Henry Bushnell
Will Dortmund regret these misses?
The hosts were clinging to their lead between Minute 46 and 58 or so.
Now they have been all over PSG for a good 10 minutes, and created multiple high-quality chances. No more goals, though.
Kylian Mbappé rattles the right post. Ten seconds later, Achraf Hakimi strikes the inside of the left post.
Both shots caromed back across the face of goal, but stayed out.
Incredible. Dortmund's lead holds firm — by a matter of inches.
Henry Bushnell
Second half underway
It'll be fascinating to see how much PSG chases this game. Do they play as if they're behind? Or would they be perfectly happy going back to Paris with a 1-0 deficit?
Henry Bushnell
Mbappé not at his best
Admittedly, "his best" is an impossibly high standard, but that was subpar half from Kylian Mbappé.
Some credit goes to Dortmund. Defenders have crowded him out a few times.
But on the few occasions he's found space, he hasn't been sharp. One sequence, around the 33rd minute, stood out. He received the ball in a central position, in transition, with runners to both his left and right and a numerical advantage. He overhit his pass out to the left, and spoiled the break.
Henry Bushnell
Halftime
Borussia Dortmund is ahead, 1-0, and ascendant.
Still a long way to go, and a one-goal loss tonight wouldn't be all that bad a result for PSG. But the Parisians need to recover, and make sure this doesn't get worse.
Henry Bushnell
Quite a goal from Füllkrug
Füllkrug's technique here is incredible. Strikes straight through the ball with his weak foot. Keeps it low, skimming off the grass, flying inches off the ground past Donnarumma.
That, folks, is what soccer people call a "daisy cutter."
And this is precisely why Füllkrug has risen to prominence in German football.
🇩🇪⚽🔥 ¡Gooooooooool del Dortmund! 🇩🇪⚽🔥 ¡Gooooooooool del Dortmund!
Dortmund's first real chance of the game — a close-range, bad-angle shot from Niclas Füllkrug, saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma — is a pretty good representation of how they'll win this game, if they win it.
Won a duel at midfield. Julian Brandt, their creator, picked up a loose-ish ball. And almost immediately, even without overwhelming numbers getting forward, the break was on.
Henry Bushnell
Dortmund on the front foot early
No real chances through 10 minutes, but Dortmund's press has been aggressive and effective.
Karim Adeyemi, an energizer bunny of a winger, has been lively down the left.
PSG looks relatively comfortable, though. Ousmane Dembélé gets the first shot of the game, from 25 yards out, and drags it well wide.
Yahoo Sports Staff
"You'll Never Walk Alone" just hits different in front of Dortmund's Yellow Wall 🟡⚫️
