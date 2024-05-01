Champions League semifinals: Borussia Dortmund tops PSG in first leg, both teams rue missed chances

DORTMUND, GERMANY - MAY 01: Niclas Fullkrug of Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's first goal while Lucas Hernandez (L) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (R) are laying on the ground during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park on May 1, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Hesham Elsherif/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Wednesday's first leg of the other Champions League semifinal, between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-German, had every ounce of action that Tuesday's dynamic duel between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid did. It had 27 total shots. It had an awe-inspiring atmosphere. It had action at both ends.

But it didn't have the precision nor the firepower.

It ended, somehow, with only one goal.

Borussia Dortmund will take a 1-0 lead to Paris for next Tuesday's second leg. And at the final whistle, neither side was quite sure how to feel about it.

Dortmund, as the home team and underdog, playing in front of its famed Yellow Wall, really needed to win — and it did. Niclas Füllkrug scored a fine goal to put BVB ahead in the 36th minute.

DORTMUND STRIKE FIRST ⚡



Schlotterbeck sends a perfect ball over to the top 👌

Füllkrug makes no mistake 🎯 pic.twitter.com/GJ2jytxpbd — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 1, 2024

At the time, and over a frantic hour that followed, Füllkrug's strike felt like the first goal of many. But a second never materialized.

PSG struck both posts in a span of nine seconds.

RIGHT POST. LEFT POST. A FLYING ATTEMPTED HEADER!



Mbappé and Hakimi come so close for PSG 😱 pic.twitter.com/inLUbDm46Q — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 1, 2024

Füllkrug probably could've had a hat trick. PSG's Fabián Ruiz could've scored twice with his head. Both sides created countless chances. Ousmane Dembélé blazed one of the best over the crossbar, with half of the net begging.

¡No te lo puedo creer! 😨😨😨



Dembélé deja ir el empate 😮😮😮



🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund 1-0 PSG 🇫🇷

🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/T78eNL5Mmf

📺 Univisión y TUDN#ChampionsEnTUDN pic.twitter.com/AIjU7pVEn1 — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 1, 2024

So the semifinal tie will pause for six days, then resume at the Parc des Princes, with the outcome firmly in the balance.

You can re-live the first leg as it happened below.