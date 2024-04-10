Should Harry Kane have been sent-off against Arsenal? The Independent sports team have their say

Kane in action against Arsenal (EPA)

Arsenal and Bayern Munich fought out a tempestuous and exciting first-leg encounter in their Champions League quarter-final tie, with the eventual 2-2 scoreline leaving matters wide open for the return clash next week in Germany.

Bukayo Saka’s early effort was quickly overhauled by Serge Gnabry’s equaliser and Harry Kane’s penalty, before a Leandro Trossard strike after the break levelled the game once more - but the goals far from tell the whole story as both teams were incensed at not seeing penalties given their way.

However, post-match the main talking point didn’t even relate to a scoring chance: instead, it was regarding Bayern striker and England captain Harry Kane, who was shown a yellow card for elbowing Gabriel Magalhaes, but which Arsenal felt should have been a red.

That came after Kane’s goal but a red would naturally have ruled him out of the second leg - so should the former Tottenham man have been sent-off?

The Independent’s sports desk have their say on the incident - and on who they think will progress after the second leg.

NO RED

Karl Matchett: Not a red for me, Clive. Yes, there’s elbow-to-head contact for sure and yes, Kane definitely looks back, sees the man and throws the arm back that way. Textbook stuff. Except we want football and physics reality, not lines of rules, to govern our game. And Kane does not know or [presumably] intend to catch the defender in the jaw, more the upper chest area, same as we see defenders and forwards battle around all game long. Gabriel dips the knees slightly in anticipation of a challenge or header and that brings his head a little lower, meaning Kane’s elbow hits him higher than it would have done. It’s a foul and a sneaky not-nice one from a player with a long history of being sneaky not-nice, but a yellow is the right outcome there as it’s not a full, bent elbow. For the tie as a whole, I’m still yet to see this Arsenal side produce the big mental performance in the biggest pressure moments and so I’m still siding with Bayern progression.

Sonia Twigg: Not a red card, although undoubtedly a deliberate foul from Kane, he looks back before putting his elbow up, a yellow card was the right option. It’s clever and nasty from the forward but it’s not a straight red card. The bar for a red card should also not be lowered to this kind of altercation or they would start to become too common, and any potential clash between an attacker and a defender could see the referee reaching into his pocket. With the home advantage in the second leg, it is likely that Bayern will be able to capitalise and put an end to Arsenal's best run in the competition since 2010.

Alex Pattle: I agree that the yellow card was the right outcome. As Karl says, Kane doesn’t seem to be aiming for the jaw or face of Gabriel, although there’s definitely intention to make contact with the defender – in a general sense – to help win the battle. If Kane goes with the left arm, having just looked over that shoulder, maybe it would seem more spiteful. Similarly, if the movement is a little more forceful, or the elbow lands slightly higher, it’s likely enough for a red. Ultimately Kane was clever. And as Sonia said, I don’t want the bar for a red card to be a challenge like this. As for the tie itself, I'm tentatively predicting that Arsenal will scrape through. I understand arguments over their unconvincing showings in high-pressure moments, but they've been a more solid team mentally this season, and I wonder if the away leg could be their next coming-of-age moment.

Kane was booked for his elbow on Gabriel (REUTERS)

RED

Luke Baker: I have to disagree with my esteemed colleagues here. Kane should have been given his marching orders, sent for an early bath, been ordered off the pitch – pick your favourite red-card euphemism and insert here. I’m all for physicality in football but Kane glances around to see where Gabriel is then chucks out an elbow and catches him in the throat. I’m sorry but that’s a red card all day. An arm out to jostle for the ball, connecting with, say, Gabriel’s chest is just good strength but as soon as you throw the arm and make contact with the throat, you should be gone. I’ve no idea if it was malicious or intentional from England’s captain but that’s irrelevant – the look beforehand takes away any suggestion that contact wasn’t deliberate and once that happens, if your elbow connects with the throat, it’s game over. As for the tie as a whole, I think both teams will be happy enough with 2-2 given how the game went. Home advantage and Arsenal not being able to conjure up their very best levels in Europe so far means I fancy Bayern to scrape through.

Miguel Delaney: When you simply look at the footage, it seems pretty simple. Harry Kane should have gone. There is the added context he has a bit of history for those off-the-ball incidents that have raised controversy before, but you don’t even need to go into that. It’s a red. Of course, that said, Bayern Munich could have had a penalty of their own with that bizarre handball decision. My gut is Bayern have had their shot, as preposterous as that may sound after a 2-2 away from home. In a bad season, their main advantage over Arsenal was experience and Arsenal have now overcome that.