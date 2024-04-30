'Press know little' - PSG coach Enrique expects spectacle in Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique attends a press conference ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final match against Borussia Dortmund. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique says his team go into Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at Borussia Dortmund as equals.

"I think it will be a great spectacle for all football fans,’ he told a news conference on Tuesday.

When asked if the media are right to state his team are favourites, the Spaniard replied with a smile: "I've been saying for a long time that the press know little."

Dortmund, who lifted the European Cup in 1997, sit only fifth in the Bundesliga but are in their first semi since 2013.

Qatar-backed PSG wrapped up another French title last weekend but have never won the Champions League despite big spending.

"At Paris Saint-Germain, everything comes with pressure. But I enjoy this situation. It's a privilege to be in the semi-finals of the Champions League. You can't see the pressure as a threat," added Enrique, who won the trophy as coach of Barcelona in 2015.

The 53-year-old sees a clear development in his young team, which has only lost one game this year despite letting Neymar and Lionel Messi go.

"We are in a positive process and have improved in all areas," he said.

According to PSG striker Gonçalo Ramos, Dortmund will have a tougher time at home than in the 1-1 draw in the group game on December 13.

‘We're more of a team now than when we last played here. Now we're like a family. Not all the players were available," the Portugal forward said.