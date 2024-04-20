Premier League 2023-24 assist leaders: Who will win the PL Playmaker award?

One day, perhaps, the Premier League's Playmaker award may be renamed in honor of Kevin De Bruyne, but it seems unlikely that award will bear his name for the 2023-24 campaign.

Yet don't bet against it: De Bruyne is back in the fold for City and has six assists despite missing the first half of the season through injury.

He's four assists off the top of the leaderboard — and would you confidently say the Belgian won't chase down Pascal Gross, Kieran Trippier, and/or Ollie Watkins?

Watkins recorded h his league-best ninth and 10th assists at Sheffield United in Week 23, while Kieran Trippier got his 10th in a Week 24 win over Nottingham Forest, and Pascal Gross nabbed his late in Week 26. All three have one more assist than a quinttet of players: Mohamed Salah, Heung-min Son, Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, and Julian Alvarez.

[ MORE: Premier League all-time assist leaders ]

De Bruyne has led the Premier League in assists in four of the last seven seasons, with Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, and Salah each laying claim to one PL Playmaker award in that time.

Now the long-term injury that sidelined the man who has made a habit of recording the most Premier League assists each season is healed, and De Bruyne is piling up helpers.

Pedro Porro, Bukayo Saka, Leon Bailey, and Phil Foden are also set to have a say in the discussion. Take a look at the 30 players to pile up five or more assists this season.

[ MORE: Premier League 2023-24 Golden Boot chase — Goals leaders ]

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders