Power forward, Crawford commits to ETSU men’s basketball

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU Buccaneer men’s basketball team has been busy shopping for talent in the NCAA portal this week.

Last week, they got a commit from 6 foot 11 Roosevelt Wheeler out of V-C-U; today, 4-star overtime elite power forward Brandon Crawford committed to the blue and gold.

The 6-foot-9 Crawford, who reclassified from the class of 2023 to the class of 2024, is a talented shot-blocker and has a diverse offensive game and a high ceiling, according to several reports.

