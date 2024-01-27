Podcast: In depth look at UGA’s DB room following Caleb Downs miss

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia Bulldog Arthur Lynch to breakdown UGA’s defensive backs room following Caleb Downs’ commitment to Ohio State.

The Bulldogs were projected to sign All-American Alabama transfer Caleb Downs, but he ultimately committed to Ohio State in a surprising move.

What do the Bulldogs have at defensive back for 2024? In short, a lot of talent. We break it all down.

Also on the show:

Coaching carousel

Lynch shares his favorite spring practice stories

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire