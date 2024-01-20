Social media reacts: Alabama transfer Caleb Downs picks Ohio State over Georgia

Alabama Crimson Tide safety Caleb Downs committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes over the Georgia Bulldogs. Downs is ranked as the top player in the NCAA transfer portal. The former five-star recruit elected to enter the transfer portal after Nick Saban announce his retirement.

Caleb Downs’ commitment to Ohio State is a massive recruiting disappointment and shock for Georgia. Georgia football insiders considered the Dawgs to be favorites to land the coveted transfer. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia hire former Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson as the Dawgs’ new co-defensive coordinator, which should’ve aided the Bulldogs’ case for Caleb Downs. Downs, a former five-star recruit from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia.

Ohio State has made a massive splash in the transfer portal this winter. The Buckeyes have accumulated a significant amount of talent as they are making a push to return to the College Football Playoff.

Caleb Downs was a First-Team All-SEC selection for his impressive 2023 campaign. Downs recorded 107 total tackles, three deflections, and two interceptions as he contributed to Alabama winning the SEC championship.

How did Georgia football fans and media react after Caleb Downs committed to Ohio State? How did Ohio State respond to getting a big recruiting win?

Downs' commitment

BREAKING: former Alabama Safety @caleb_downs2 has committed to the @OhioStateFB Downs was SEC Freshman Player of the Year, All-SEC, All-American and the winner of the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/wHTPE2uJxb — Deuce Recruiting✌️ (@deucerecruiting) January 20, 2024

Massive win for Ohio State

UGA media dissappointed

The bride did not come down the aisle. https://t.co/tbUZIp3OQL — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 20, 2024

Ohio State's loaded transfer class

Ohio State’s 2024 Transfer Class 😳: -Caleb Downs (No. 1 Overall Player)

-Quinshon Judkins (No. 1 RB)

-Will Howard (No. 16 Overall Player, No. 6 QB)

-Seth McLaughlin (No. 6 IOL)

-Will Kacmarek (No. 24 TE) The Buckeyes also bring in the No. 1 Recruit in ‘24 in Jeremiah Smith, as… pic.twitter.com/9fS5cLuImo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 20, 2024

Ohio State safeties coach

Reasonable Georgia fan reaction

Not a Downs hater. Never was. Great kid from a great family by all accounts. Love his approach to the game of football. Woulda been awesome in Athens. Ohio State will be tough. — UGA Savage Pads (@savagepads) January 20, 2024

This was a shocker

When I tell you Ohio State pulled off a stunner with Caleb Downs I mean almost EVERYONE’S jaw hit the ground — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) January 20, 2024

Ohio State linebackers coach loves it

Kirk Herbstreit's reaction

Wow!!

Caleb is super talented but what really stands out is his maturity and intelligence for such a young player. Walked in as a true Fr last year and looked like he’d been there for years.

Huge get for the Buckeyes. https://t.co/Rqh1B4L9bv — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 20, 2024

Anything can happen in recruiting

Will give it to you straight. This. Was. Unexpected. For all the times you hear the line “Recruiting is fluid” and laugh it off as cynical or trite. Don’t do it. There’s nothing more unstable sometimes than the hearts and minds of impressionable or even very focused young men. — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) January 20, 2024

A win for Alabama?

Bama fans when their best player leaves, but not for Georgia: pic.twitter.com/bSnPJMIeUt — UGA Savage Pads (@savagepads) January 20, 2024

This would be funny

At this rate, the funniest possible scenario that can happen this season is that Michigan beats Ohio State for the fourth time in a row. https://t.co/HY2ANYzP9f — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 20, 2024

Downs recently visited UGA

Just some backstory, I spoke to multiple people that saw Caleb Downs in Athens last night. I confirmed that again today with other individuals as well. Some sort of dramatic change happened at the 11th hour — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) January 20, 2024

Downs and Starks would've been a fun duo

What could have been… pic.twitter.com/XBkficHjbu — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) January 20, 2024

Big miss for Georgia

Disappointing. — Brandon Adams (@DawgNationDaily) January 20, 2024

Georgia is still stacked at safety

Still can’t believe we gotta settle for only having: Number 1 safety

Number 2 safety

Number 1 safety In three consecutive classes. We are so cooked 🙁 — Pat 🐺 (@CFB_Pat) January 20, 2024

Downs forms partnership

Welcome to THE, @caleb_downs2, our newest Student Athlete partner! Caleb is going to do great work on and off the field as an ambassador for our charity partners and in the Columbus community. (Boom 😉) https://t.co/htkLB83pbF pic.twitter.com/bNvKx3BPRO — THE Foundation (@TheFoundation1_) January 20, 2024

