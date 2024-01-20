Advertisement

Social media reacts: Alabama transfer Caleb Downs picks Ohio State over Georgia

Alabama Crimson Tide safety Caleb Downs committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes over the Georgia Bulldogs. Downs is ranked as the top player in the NCAA transfer portal. The former five-star recruit elected to enter the transfer portal after Nick Saban announce his retirement.

Caleb Downs’ commitment to Ohio State is a massive recruiting disappointment and shock for Georgia. Georgia football insiders considered the Dawgs to be favorites to land the coveted transfer. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia hire former Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson as the Dawgs’ new co-defensive coordinator, which should’ve aided the Bulldogs’ case for Caleb Downs. Downs, a former five-star recruit from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia.

Ohio State has made a massive splash in the transfer portal this winter. The Buckeyes have accumulated a significant amount of talent as they are making a push to return to the College Football Playoff.

Caleb Downs was a First-Team All-SEC selection for his impressive 2023 campaign. Downs recorded 107 total tackles, three deflections, and two interceptions as he contributed to Alabama winning the SEC championship.

How did Georgia football fans and media react after Caleb Downs committed to Ohio State? How did Ohio State respond to getting a big recruiting win?

