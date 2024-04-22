PGA TOUR to return to Utah after 60 years, coming to Black Desert Resort

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The Black Desert Championship 2024 Professional Golf Association TOUR FedEx Fall Cup in October will mark the historic return of the PGA TOUR to Utah after more than six decades.

The event — which is set to take place on the Black Desert Resort‘s 19-hole championship golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf — will run from Oct. 9 through Oct. 13. This is the inaugural tournament in the four-year agreement between Black Desert and the PGA TOUR.

VIP weekly hospitality tickets for the championship are now available online. Public general admission passes and daily hospitality tickets are scheduled to be available in June.

“We are delighted to bring top-tier professional golf back to this region and look forward to making history with an unforgettable tournament experience,” Patrick Manning, managing partner of Black Desert said.

Manning said volunteer spots for the event filled up within two hours.

“The tournament is an opportunity for our team and community to come together and represent our hometown,” Manning said.

The event schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 9 Official Pro-Am, open to the public

Thursday, Oct. 10 Opening day, full field competition

Friday, Oct. 11 Second round of competition, full field competition

Saturday, Oct. 12 Third round of competition, player field after the cut

Sunday, Oct. 13 Final championship round Trophy presentation



“The Black Desert Championship is a landmark event for both the PGA TOUR and the state of Utah,” Manning said.

VIP tickets and exclusive hospitality opportunities are available online and include packages with varying levels of benefits and experiences.

VIP experience breakdown

Greater Zion Club Multi-level club overlooking 16th green and par-3 17th hole Starts at $1,750

Champions Club Club on the 18th green over two levels, including covered open-air spaces and rooftop deck Starts at $2,250

Legends Pass Grants VIP access throughout the day — both at the resort and on-course — across all five tournament days Starts at $7,500

Honorary Observer Access to walk inside the ropes for an entire round of competition with PGA TOUR players Starts at $10,000

Monday Pro-Am Join a PGA TOUR professional for 18 holes at the Black Desert Resort, including post-round reception Starts at $20,000 per team

Wednesday pro-Am Play alongside two PGA TOUR professionals at Black Desert Starts at $30,000 per team



