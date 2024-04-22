PGA TOUR to return to Utah after 60 years, coming to Black Desert Resort
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The Black Desert Championship 2024 Professional Golf Association TOUR FedEx Fall Cup in October will mark the historic return of the PGA TOUR to Utah after more than six decades.
The event — which is set to take place on the Black Desert Resort‘s 19-hole championship golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf — will run from Oct. 9 through Oct. 13. This is the inaugural tournament in the four-year agreement between Black Desert and the PGA TOUR.
VIP weekly hospitality tickets for the championship are now available online. Public general admission passes and daily hospitality tickets are scheduled to be available in June.
“We are delighted to bring top-tier professional golf back to this region and look forward to making history with an unforgettable tournament experience,” Patrick Manning, managing partner of Black Desert said.
Manning said volunteer spots for the event filled up within two hours.
“The tournament is an opportunity for our team and community to come together and represent our hometown,” Manning said.
The event schedule
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Official Pro-Am, open to the public
Thursday, Oct. 10
Opening day, full field competition
Friday, Oct. 11
Second round of competition, full field competition
Saturday, Oct. 12
Third round of competition, player field after the cut
Sunday, Oct. 13
Final championship round
Trophy presentation
“The Black Desert Championship is a landmark event for both the PGA TOUR and the state of Utah,” Manning said.
VIP tickets and exclusive hospitality opportunities are available online and include packages with varying levels of benefits and experiences.
VIP experience breakdown
Multi-level club overlooking 16th green and par-3 17th hole
Starts at $1,750
Club on the 18th green over two levels, including covered open-air spaces and rooftop deck
Starts at $2,250
Grants VIP access throughout the day — both at the resort and on-course — across all five tournament days
Starts at $7,500
Access to walk inside the ropes for an entire round of competition with PGA TOUR players
Starts at $10,000
Join a PGA TOUR professional for 18 holes at the Black Desert Resort, including post-round reception
Starts at $20,000 per team
Play alongside two PGA TOUR professionals at Black Desert
Starts at $30,000 per team
