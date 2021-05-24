Peter King puts Raiders in bottom ten in power rankings, points to failed top picks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

These days Raiders fans seem to be searching for positives with regard to the past three years under head coach Jon Gruden. The most frequent potential positive I’ve seen is that the Raiders have improved the past couple of seasons — first going 4-12, then jumping to 7-9 in 2019, and to 8-8 in 2020.

Many fans see that as a trend that will only continue. But not many football analysts seem to share that optimism.

The latest to cast doubt on the Raiders’ improvement is Peter King. The longtime, highly respected NFL reporter put together his power rankings for the 2021 season and the Raiders were buried in the bottom ten at 23rd.

“I hate dogging Jon Gruden, because he’s really good for football. But it’s time for him to produce. Jack Del Rio coached the Raiders to 25 wins in his three seasons as coach; Gruden’s coached the team to 19 in his three years. He’s not in danger because of his 10-year contract. The Raiders are still on their Vegas honeymoon, with multiple Elvi in the building this season for the first time the franchise can host fans in the new Allegiant Stadium. So I don’t see the Raiders being given the back of the hand by the locals this year. But the schedule for Vegas is not friendly. The first five: Ravens, at Steelers, Dolphins, at Chargers, Bears. The Raiders will be good enough on offense. Question is, with the collective underwhelming performance of their high draft picks by the Gruden/Mike Mayock team on defense (Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen, Damon Arnette, Johnathan Abram), can Gus Bradley turn the switch to get good players to play better?”

This year’s top pick also brought a good deal of side-eye. The Raiders chose Alabama tackle Alex Leatherwood at No. 17 overall while many had him as a day two prospect.

If not for the teams’ failed and underperforming first-round picks in the previous couple drafts, Gruden and Mayock may have been given the benefit of the doubt with Leatherwood. It’s those failed picks, and thus the shaky foundation of the team, that have the likes of King and others putting them in the back of the pack in their 2021 NFL power rankings.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL rumors: Falcons don't want to trade Julio Jones within NFC

    It might be hard for the 49ers to pull off a trade for Julio Jones.

  • Raiders LG Richie Incognito named top-20 guard heading into 2021

    Raiders LG Richie Incognito named top-20 guard heading into 2021

  • Texans are dead last in Peter King’s NFL power rankings

    The Houston Texans are No. 32 in Peter King's latest power rankings at NBC Sports' "Football Morning in America" column.

  • Best ETFs For June 2021

    I spend all my time trying to find the outlier stocks of tomorrow. Outliers are the 4% of stocks that account for 100% of the gains of the stock market above treasuries for nearly 100 years.

  • After selling out Boise’s Outlaw Field, this band will play Idaho Center Amphitheater

    That’s not the only concert news. Here are three new shows coming to the Treasure Valley.

  • Pandemic 'can be declared over if vaccines keep people out of hospital'

    The director of the Oxford Vaccine Group said the pandemic will end if hospital admissions are low.

  • Same Porsche 911s: 32 Years Apart

    Very similar, but so different!

  • How much money each player won at the PGA Championship

    It pays to play well in major championships. Just ask Phil Mickelson.

  • Megadeth fire bassist David Ellefson over sexual misconduct allegations

    The heavy metal band parted ways with its founding bassist after accusations of grooming an underage girl online David Ellefson of Megadeath performs in Cardiff, Wales, last year. Photograph: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns Megadeth, the popular American thrash metal band, announced on Monday that they were parting ways with bassist David Ellefson after he was accused of grooming an underage girl via videos and online messages. “We do not take this decision lightly,” the band wrote on Twitter. “While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward.” Ellefson has denied any misconduct. The band had previously released a statement two weeks previously which foreshadowed the firing, as screenshots of explicit messages and videos began to circulate on social media. “We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely,” the band said. “As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David’s private life that he has kept to himself. “As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light.” Ellefson denied the allegations on his Instagram account, which has now been made private, according to Variety, calling the messages “private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family.” He also shared a statement allegedly from the woman in the messages stating she was not underage at the time. According to the statement, the woman involved was “always a consenting adult … In the end, it was all consensual and all online.” Ellefson, 56, co-founded the band in 1983 with guitarist Dave Mustaine. He remained with the band, one of the “big four” thrash metal groups (the others being Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer) until 2002. He rejoined the quartet, which also includes Dirk Verbeuren and Kiko Loureiro, in 2010.

  • Farhan Zaidi found another gem in Giants prospect Caleb Kilian

    Caleb Kilian's start to his minor league career has been pure dominance.

  • NBA roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series

    Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Boxing-Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Wilder

    Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

  • Sal D’Amato explains justification for 10-8 in Chandler vs. Oliveira at UFC 262 – but there’s gray area

    Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.

  • Motor racing-Leclerc hopes for a home race with better luck than before

    The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.

  • Soccer-Pirlo says his Juventus future does not depend on top-four finish

    To clinch a top-four finish, the Turin club must win their final game in Bologna on Sunday and hope AC Milan or Napoli drop points in their games against Atalanta and Hellas Verona. Failure to reach European soccer’s top club competition would be an enormous disappointment for Juve, winners of nine consecutive league titles before this season, and the situation has resulted in speculation that Pirlo will be replaced.

  • Josh Richardson with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • Damir Hadzovic vs. Yancy Medeiros pulled from UFC Fight Night 188 lineup

    Just hours before they were set to step into the octagon, Damir Hadzovic and Yancy Medeiros have been pulled from UFC Fight Night 188.

  • Soccer-Aguero signs off in style as City celebrate title with Everton rout

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.