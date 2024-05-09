'Pest' Murray exactly what County need - Miller

Simon Murray is the exactly the kind of striker Ross County need in their bid for Premiership survival, says former Scotland frontman Lee Miller.

The 32-year-old has scored 19 goals for the Dingwall side this season, and Miller believes relegation rivals St Johnstone will be wishing they had a player of Murray's stature.

"Don Cowie's done a remarkable job, he's got them playing really good football," he told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"He's got strikers that can score goals. Jordan White and Simon Murray and [Eamonn] Brophy. These are striker that have got a goalscoring record, prolific at times.

"I really like Simon Murray. You put him in any team and he just works his socks off, hassles defenders. He's an absolute pest.

"He doesn't stop running, he anticipates things. He can create a goal out of nothing. When you're down there at that end of the league, that's the type of player you want in your team.

"If Craig Levein was offered him, he'd take him in a heartbeat."