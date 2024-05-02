Penn State safety King Mack to enter transfer portal along with three others

One of Penn State’s prized recruits from the Class of 2023 is entering the transfer portal. Safety King Mack, the no. 93 player in last year’s class, reposted a post on his Instagram account announcing his intent to transfer after it was reported earlier. Three other Nittany Lions have also entered the portal, per multiple reports.

Mack saw plenty of snaps in last month’s spring game and would have seen an increased role this fall after appearing in all 13 games last season.

In his brief one-year stint in Happy Valley, Mack compiled just three tackles in his limited snaps. After burning his redshirt last year, he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Others to enter the portal include running back London Montgomery, a standout during Penn State’s Blue-White game, offensive lineman Golden Israel-Achumba, and wide receiver Malik McClain.

The transfer portal officially closed on May 1, but due to paperwork being processed, not all transfers were reported until after the fact. We will now wait until Penn State moves to bring in players from the portal.

