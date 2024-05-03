A Penn State football transfer portal shakeup: What's next for Lions after departures?

Penn State football's 2024 roster was all but guaranteed to shift and re-shape this spring.

There simply wasn't enough scholarship spots − and open depth chart positions − leading up to the 2024 season. That's become the natural cycle of big-time college football, especially in the age of the NCAA transfer portal.

And, sure enough, seven scholarship players have announced their intentions to leave coach James Franklin's team this spring, including four this week − receiver Malik McClain, safety King Mack, running back London Montgomery and offensive lineman Golden Israel-Achumba. The moves were reported as this second transfer portal session closed.

So what do the losses mean to Penn State?

Here's a breakdown of who's leaving (The Lions have not added any transfers this spring) and how it may affect the program's status in the expanded Big Ten and College Football Playoff:

Wide receiver: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Malick Meiga, Malik McClain

Penn State wide receiver Malik McClain (11) is pushed out of bounds after making a catch against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

This room needed a space-clearing shakeup.

The Lions lost their leading returning receiver (Lambert-Smith) and a team captain (Meiga) earlier this spring before McClain's departure was reported Thursday.

While Lambert-Smith was Penn State's No. 1 target for much of 2023, he proved inconsistent in production and on-field body language last season before all but disappearing down the stretch. He announced his departure and commitment to Auburn a couple of months after the Lions added Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming.

Despite their promise and experience, Meiga and McClain, who transferred in last year from Florida State, combined for less than 10 catches last season. They seemed buried toward the bottom of wideout group in need of serious improvement.

The Lions' revamped look there now: Fleming and junior Tre Wallace should be early starters with Kaden Saunders, Omari Evans and Liam Clifford showing spring promise for increased production.

Safety: King Mack

Penn State safety King Mack (9) tackles Delaware running back Saeed St. Fleur during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Mack's transfer portal loss may be the biggest of the spring.

The second-year safety from Florida owned elite talent and speed (four-star recruit), including impressive hitting and ball-tracking skills, according to teammates. He was a special teams coverage standout last fall and offered kick and punt return possibilities.

Still, it probably would have been difficult for Mack to earn significant playing time this fall. Penn State's safety group is loaded with more experienced, proven commodities, including Big Ten expected stars Jaylen Reed and KJ Winston and top reserve Zakee Wheatley.

Sophomore DaKaari Nelson, boasting the best size in the room (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) also will be pushing for backup reps.

This position group should be one of the nation's best even without Mack, who may be looking at a new destination in the Deep South, closer to home.

Running back: London Montgomery

Penn State's freshman running back London Montgomery (24) celebrates following the Nittany Lions' 63-0 win against Massachusetts Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa.

The former Scranton Prep standout has been working from behind, so to speak, ever since arriving at Penn State.

Montgomery did return to playing form this spring after recovering from a serious knee injury − and did show off some talent glimpses in April's Blue-White Game. But how high could he possibly be on Penn State's running back pecking order?

Like Mack, Montgomery seemed the fourth playing option, at best, in 2024 − behind starters Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and and surging sophomore Cam Wallace and impressive rookie Quinton Martin.

Montgomery still needs to build his body and physicality , according to repeated comments from Franklin.

Linemen: Davon Townsley, Golden Israel-Achumba

Davon Townsley, a defensive tackle, entered the transfer portal for the second time in his Penn State career. He figured to be a deep backup piece on the line this coming season.

Israel-Achumba was even further off the game-day radar before his transfer intentions were reported. The senior's only playing time last season came with a handful of snaps against Massachusetts. He was not slated to make the Lions' two-deep depth chart this fall.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football may lose King Mack, others, in NCAA transfer portal