A 'headhunter,' a star-gazer, a candle-lover: Meet Penn State football's future phenoms

These second-year players are now just fitting into their Penn State football positions, roles and expectations — on and off the field.

Some in this 2023 recruiting class figure to be future stars, beginning with spring practice in two weeks.

A handful certainly will be relied on heavily during this season featuring a new, expanded Big Ten and College Football Playoff. From pass rushers (Jameial Lyons) to blockers (Anthony Donkoh, J'ven Williams) to defensive backs (King Mack, Zion Tracy) and much more.

What's so interesting about these guys who've just started to make their ways at Penn State?

Let's get to know them ...

Penn State football: King Mack, safety

Penn State safety King Mack (9) tackles Delaware running back Saeed St. Fleur during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

The safety from Florida is one of the shortest players on the team.

That doesn't matter, really — except, possibly, for the temptation to underestimate his impact. King Mack is sitting on a breakthrough redshirt freshman season because of his style.

“A lot of the coaches tell me they’re so shocked about the way I play compared to my size. Coach (Anthony) Poindexter tells me all the time, 'You’re 5-9 but you play like your 6-4. I never met a guy like that. That’s why you’re going to be such a great player in this program because you don’t care about who’s in front of you. That’s the mentality we all need here.'

"Me being from South Florida, it was never big-boy football, it was always speed. So, yeah, it's about how hard I hit, me being able to find my way to the ball every play.

"I call it being the headhunter, that’s what I call myself."

Tony Rojas, linebacker

Penn State freshman linebacker Tony Rojas greets family, friends and fans in the stands after playing in the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in State College.

The sophomore linebacker from Virginia is known best, so far, for his prodigious potential and his ability to add rapid size and weight.

Tony Rojas came to Penn State at 190 pounds and is now a muscled-up 230.

But there's a soft side to him, too. He's a lover of candles.

He owns quite a collection, apparently, but did not provide exact numbers or catalog. His favorite, at the moment, is a Barbershop variety, which may "remind one of the scents ... "warm shaving cream, black combs bathing in a jar of Barbicide, and a dusty puff of talcum powder leaving the brush."

"I like candles lit in front of me because I like the smell, it satisfies me," Rojas said. "I'm a big candle guy. I have different ones depending on how I’m feeling."

Joseph Mupoyi, defensive end

Joseph Mupoyi emigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa when he was 16.

He came to the United States to play basketball, to find a stable future. He attended school in the Washington, D. C., then prep school in Connecticut.

He knew only a few words of English when he arrived. He constantly got lost on D.C.'s metro system.

He laughed about both in a recent interview. He said he learned to speak English best on his own, particularly by studying YouTube videos. His mass transit skills improved, as well.

Now, could he grow into a defensive tackle before truly finding the field at Penn State?

He's already 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds and is known best for his raw power and short-area quickness.

Anthony Donkoh, offensive lineman

Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh (68) during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Donkoh is line to become a top backup, at the very least in 2024 − and Penn State's next-great scholar on the offensive line.

The polite, well-spoken redshirt freshman studies planetary sciences and astronomy.

His Penn State program description requires skills in mathematics, geosciences, chemistry, biology, astronomy and physics. Students "will both learn to explore the Earth and to use telescopes to obtain astronomical data. They will study planetary systems around other stars and explore the possibility of their harboring life."

Donkoh said, simply enough, that the field fascinates him, that graduates can become professors or researchers at places like NASA.

He appears set to follow in the footsteps of other offensive line brainiacs at Penn State, from John Urschel, now a mathematician and professor at MIT, to transfers Eric Wilson (psychology degree, Harvard) and Hunter Nourzad (engineering degree, Cornell) to Olu Fashanu (Academic All-Big Ten in supply chain and information systems).

