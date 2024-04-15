KeAndre Lambert-Smith hits transfer portal: What's next for Penn State football, receivers?

Penn State football appears to be, once and for all, losing one of its most talented and enigmatic receivers in recent memory.

Senior KeAndre Lambert-Smith has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports. This comes after he was a no-show for last Saturday's Blue-White Game and rumors swirled of his impending departure for a week.

Actually, the future of the big-play but wildly inconsistent wideout has been seemingly in flux ever since he all but disappeared during the final month of the 2023 regular season and played sparingly in the Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss.

His production, at least when things were seemingly stable and going well, may be difficult to replace. He led the Lions with 53 receptions for 673 yards in 2023 even with that late-season tail-off. He's the only player in Penn State history with multiple 80-yard receptions.

Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith walks a tightrope along the sideline as he goes the distance on a 57-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa.

His impressive skills were on full display than when he caught the winning touchdown pass against Indiana last November. While in full-spring, he tracked down an arcing toss from Drew Allar, held onto the ball and tight-roped the sideline into the end zone. His 57-yard-catch-and-run broke a tie late in the fourth quarter.

Coach James Franklin had offered lukewarm praise for Lambert-Smith earlier this spring, saying he had been more consistent and that Penn State needed a big season from him.

On late afternoon Saturday, after the Blue-White Game, Franklin would say only this: “I’m really happy to talk about any of the guys who played in the game today and are in the locker room. Beyond that, I don’t have a whole lot to tell you.”

He reportedly entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon, though he still could potentially return to the Nittany Lions, such as current defensive lineman Davon Townley.

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Julian Fleming (3) runs behind the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium.

Without Lambert-Smith, the Lions' ever-hopeful receiver room will look, first, to senior transfer Julian Fleming and redshirt junior Tre Wallace. Both should be productive leaders as long as they can breakthrough previous injuries issues and stay healthy and on the field.

Wallace, in particular, showed-out during Blue-White with 72 yards on five receptions and impressive mobility after the catch.

Of course, no one else in that still-crowded room caught more than 10 passes last year.

Then again, Franklin and staff always will be looking to mine the right receiver addition this spring, too, from what should be a fast-flying, two-week transfer portal session.

