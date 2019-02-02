Penguins' Bjugstad, McCann barely arrive at rink in time after trade

To say that Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann, now both of the Pittsburgh Penguins, had a crazy Friday would be a major understatement.

After being traded from the Florida Panthers to the Penguins for Derick Brassard and multiple picks early in the afternoon, the two jumped on a private jet and made the trek to Pittsburgh. Bjugstad and McCann were now employees of the Penguins and their new squad had a game against the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena at 7 p.m. sharp.

It was close, but like anyone who’s every played beer-league hockey, they got there just in time and were able to jump on the bench moments before puck drop in their new threads.

6:29PM: Warmups begin 6:55PM: Bjugstad and McCann arrive 7:05PM: Bjugstad and McCann get on the Penguins bench at the start of the national anthem 7:08PM: Game on pic.twitter.com/Hm2L3QSUgF — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 2, 2019





Why bother wasting any time settling into a new team and meeting your co-workers? Besides, it’s common knowledge that warmups are only for the weak.

Bjugstad ended up picking up an assist and a minor penalty during his 16:13 of ice time. His apple came on Bryan Rust’s second period tally to make it 3-0 for Pittsburgh at the time. McCann, meanwhile, played 10:08 in the Penguins’ 5-3 victory.

The most interesting stat of the night, though, was the fact that Bjugstad saw nearly a minute of power-play time despite barely getting the opportunity to introduce himself to his new teammates, let alone a system.

“I have no idea what time it was,” said McCann about arriving so close to the start of the game, according to the Penguins’ official Twitter account. “We just kind of sprinted from the car to the rink and got dressed.”

“Showing up at game time, basically, it was interesting,” added Bjugstad following the game. “It might have been better for us. There wasn’t much thinking. Showed up to the rink and just played.”

Just another day at the office, right fellas?

Jared McCann, left, and Nick Bjugstad, right, in their new colours. (Getty Images)

