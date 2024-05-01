PCM boys win HOIAC golf championship

May 1—STATE CENTER — Three scores in the 70s and two that were career bests guided the PCM boys golf team to its best team score of the season on Tuesday.

The Mustangs placed all six golfers in the first 17 positions and the first three were in the top four as PCM claimed the Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference championship at the par 72 Lincoln Valley Golf Course.

PCM's 306 was its season-best score by 10 strokes and 20 shots under its season average of 326.

Nick Farver

Nevada also turned in a score that was 11 strokes under its season average but settled for second with a 312.

The rest of the seven-team field featured South Hamilton (338), Roland-Story (345), Greene County (346), West Marshall (364) and Saydel (371).

Charlie Ford, Nick Farver and Easton Van Veen finished 2-3-4 with 75s. Those are career-best scores for Ford and Farver, who both were around 10 shots under their season averages.

Jeffrey McDanel had the final counting score of 81 and Pete Kiernan (85) and Tate Tangeman (85) posted non-counting scores.

Ford's round included 11 pars and birdies on the No. 7 and 14. Farver totaled six pars and birdies on No. 3, No. 7, No. 12 and No. 17.

Van Veen was 1-over-par on the back nine. He birdied the No. 3, No. 15 and No. 17 holes and shot an eagle on the par 5 No. 9.

Nevada's Parker Rodgers was the meet medalist with a 75. Four golfers shot 75 in the tournament and seven were under 80.