Patrick Beverley hits fan in stands with ball, kicks ESPN journalist out of interview

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley was involved in two incidents Thursday during Game 6 of the first-round playoff game against the Indiana Pacers. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

Patrick Beverley could be facing discipline from the NBA after throwing the ball into the stands and hitting a woman during the Milwaukee Bucks' season-ending loss to Indiana on Thursday, then kicking a female journalist out of his interview because she does not subscribe to his podcast.

Beverley was caught on camera rising from his seat on the Bucks bench, throwing the ball with two hands into the stands and hitting a woman in the head. The woman, sitting three rows behind the bench, did not appear to be the target.

After another fan tossed the ball back, Beverley immediately fired it right back at him with a much harder throw before being restrained by teammates. Asked by a reporter after the game what happened between him and the fan, the veteran guard replied, "Nothing."

Later on social media, though, Beverley responded further.

"Not Fair at all," Beverley wrote. "Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair."

"But," he added in a separate post, "I have to be better. And I will."

A memo distributed by the NBA to teams each year states that players are prohibited from throwing or kicking any object, including the ball, into the stands. A player who does so is supposed to receive a technical foul and is subject to an automatic ejection and a fine and/or suspension, if the ball was thrown or kicked with force.

Beverley did not receive a technical foul and was not ejected from Thursday’s game, but does face a possible fine and/or suspension.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers told reporters that he and Beverley discussed that incident.

"He made the comment to me about what was being said back his way," Rivers said, "and I just said, ‘I get it, but we’re coaches and athletes, we’re the entertainers or whatever we are. Sometimes they can be in the wrong, but you just can’t do those certain things.’ And he knows that as well.”

The NBA is looking into that incident and the postgame one, which involved longtime ESPN field and bureau producer Malinda Adams.

Adams stood next to Beverley as he answered questions from a group while sitting in front of his locker. Adams held a microphone in one hand and a smartphone in the other and appeared to be using both to record Beverley's comments.

Beverley, wearing a knit hat that read "Subscribe to the pod," at one point apologized for interrupting a reporter mid-question, then turned to Adams and asked, "You subscribe to my pod?"

Taken aback, Adams answered, "I do not."

"You can't interview me then," Beverley responded. "No disrespect."

Adams smiled and pointed out an apparent colleague to imply he's a subscriber to "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone."

"You subscribe?" Beverley said, looking in the direction Adams pointed. "OK, cool. That's cool."

Adams laughed, but moments later Beverley looked at the microphone she was holding below his chin and pushed it away.

"Get that mic out of my face please," Beverley said. "Thank you."

Adams kept the microphone up but held it away from Beverley, who again turned her way.

"Move that mic please or just get out the circle please for me, please ma'am, if you're not subscribed to my pod," Beverley said. "I appreciate it. Thank you."

Adams walked away.

In the 4-minute 35-second video of the interview posted on the Bucks' YouTube channel, Beverley does not ask any other reporters if they subscribe to his podcast.

Adams' colleagues defended her on social media and scolded Beverley for his behavior. In a statement emailed to The Times on Friday morning, ESPN said: "Malinda is a well-respected colleague and a true professional. She has our full support."

Also on Friday morning, Adams wrote on social media that she had accepted an apology offered to her by Beverley and the Bucks.

"I want to thank everyone for their kind words and support. I am humbled," Adams wrote. "Patrick Beverley just called me and apologized. I appreciate it and accept it. The Bucks also reached out to apologize. I've been in news for over 40 years and kindness and grace always win."

Rivers told reporters Friday he spoke with Beverley after hearing about the interview.

“That's not the Milwaukee way or the Bucks way,” Rivers said. “We’re better than that. Pat feels awful about that. He also understands emotionally — this is an emotional game and things happen. Unfortunately, you’re judged immediately and he let the emotions get the better of him. I'm glad that he called — that didn't come from us.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.