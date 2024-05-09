Pastrnak reacts to fight vs. Tkachuk: ‘I'd do anything for these guys'

Pastrnak reacts to fight vs. Tkachuk: ‘I'd do anything for these guys' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers still hate each other.

After a physical but mostly tame Game 1 of this Eastern Conference second round series, the intensity went up several levels in Wednesday night's Game 2 at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers increased their lead to 4-1 just 88 seconds into the third period, and that's when the chaos ensued.

Pat Maroon and Nick Cousins were both tossed after receiving 10-minute misconducts with 9:35 left in the game.

Pat Maroon earned a 10-minute misconduct and will miss the rest of Game 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/cUHPhVeCPq — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 9, 2024

There was a mini line brawl about 35 seconds later as multiple players got tangled up in the Panthers zone.

BEDLAM IN SUNRISE 😱 pic.twitter.com/8ctZft7qMg — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 9, 2024

Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour made the score 6-1 with 8:02 remaining in the period and stared at Brad Marchand in the aftermath. The two of them had an altercation and Marchand also was tossed from the game.

Brandon Montour celebrates in Brad Marchand’s face and all hell breaks loose: pic.twitter.com/2hMZg4sXLu — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) May 9, 2024

The craziest scene happened later in the period when Matthew Tkachuk and David Pastrnak had an actual fight near center ice. Pastrnak shouldn't be fighting anyone given his importance to the Bruins. They can't take the risk that he'll suffer an injury as a result. But he does deserve some credit for sticking up for himself.

Pasta and Tkachuk agreed to fight before going at it the next shift! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HOVK6Spfpi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2024

TKACHUK AND PASTA DROP THE GLOVES 😱 pic.twitter.com/BzKsZOUiD7 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 9, 2024

"I'm not afraid of him, to be honest," Pastrnak said postgame when asked about the fight, via the NESN broadcast. "I can take a punch, and I'd do anything for these guys here."

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery appreciated Pastrnak's toughness.

“What I’m really proud of -- I'm proud of Pasta. There are so many guys out there pushing after the whistles when the linesmen are there," Montgomery said postgame, via the NESN broadcast. "Tkachuk and Pasta, they just went out there and fought. That’s what you like. You like your hockey players to be competitors.”

The Panthers eventually finished off a 6-1 victory to even the series. These two teams combined to tally 148 penalty minutes, and 136 of them came in the third period alone.

After what happened in last season's first-round series, it's not the least bit surprising that it took only five periods for this year's series to go off the rails.

These are two very physical teams that don't like each other one bit. It's hard to imagine the intensity decreasing much at all when the series shifts to Boston for Game 3 at TD Garden on Friday night.