Panthers sign former Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers have signed a player well-known to its new coaching staff.

On Monday, the team announced they agreed to terms with former Seattle running back Rashaad Penny. The 28-year-old is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018, when head coach Dave Canales was on staff there.

Penny spent last year with the Eagles, rushing for just 33 yards in three games played.

More from CSL

📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

The San Diego State product had a career year for the Seahawks in 2021, rushing for 749 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per rush.

No terms to the contract were reported.

Penny joins a running back room already bolstered by drafting Jonathon Brooks in the second round, plus Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders and Raheem Blackshear.

Other Panthers offensive coaches with Seattle ties are Will Harringer (quarterbacks), Nathan Carroll (pass game coordinator), Pat McPherson (tight ends) and Keli’i Kekuewa (assistant offensive line).

FOX Charlotte is YOUR Official Home for the Carolina Panthers .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.