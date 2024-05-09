Panthers run away with a 6-1 rout of Bruins in Game 2, tie series as fists fly

SUNRISE — A late second-period goal vaulted the Bruins to a win in Game 1 of their series against the Panthers. Florida returned the favor in Game 2.

Defenseman Gustav Forsling fired a shot from the point at nearly 92 miles per hour, putting the Panthers ahead 3-1 with just 0.3 seconds remaining in the second period. The defender’s goal gave Florida the momentum to knot the series at one with a 6-1 win over Boston at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.

Both teams missed out on early chances, but Boston cashed in on an opportunity first. Winger Pavel Zacha, approaching Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky from Bobrovsky’s left, dished a pass across the face of the net to Charlie Coyle, who sunk his shot with ease to put the Bruins up 1-0.

The Panthers finally made good on one of their opportunities early in the second period. Steven Lorentz redirected a Brandon Montour shot from the blue line, getting the puck past Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman. It was Florida’s first goal in more than 53 minutes of game time.

The Panthers went ahead later in the period. Captain Aleksander Barkov passed to leading scorer Sam Reinhart. Swayman deflected the shot right back to Barkov, who fired a quick shot to put the Panthers in the lead.

Forsling’s goal gave the Panthers insurance, and Eetu Luostarinen gave Florida a three-goal advantage early in the third period. Barkov netted his second goal of the game with 9:08 left in the third period, scoring the Panthers’ first power-play goal against Boston this season.

The two teams got into a pair of whole-line fights, with misconduct penalties given out to Boston’s Justin Brazeau, Trent Frederic and Derek Forbort. Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen and Dmitry Kulikov received misconducts, too.

The Panthers and Bruins scuffled again after defenseman Brandon Montour netted a short-handed goal to put Florida up 6-1. Boston’s Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy picked up misconduct penalties after that fight, as did Florida’s Sam Reinhart and Niko Mikkola. Matthew Tkachuk and David Pasternak also dropped the gloves for a fight at center ice, receiving misconduct penalties of their own.

In total, 12 players between the two teams received misconduct penalties.

Bobrovsky closed out the game for the home team. The veteran goalie finished the game with 15 saves on just 16 Boston shots.

The series moves to Boston for Games 3 and 4, with the two teams facing off again on Friday at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated.