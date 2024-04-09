Panthers DT Derrick Brown officially signs 4-year extension on Monday

Derrick Brown is officially locked in.

After getting started on the offseason workout program today, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle put pen to paper on his four-year, $96 million extension with the Carolina Panthers.

Officially official as they say. pic.twitter.com/29eL455cIW — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 8, 2024

The 25-year-old also spoke about the importance of his new deal on Monday.

“You know, it’s an awesome feeling, I feel like the organization put the belief in me, and allow me just to be able to do what I do,” Brown said, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “Never put too much pressure on me, having high expectations for me always, but allowing me to just be who I am while doing what I do, right?

“I think it’s no pressure but high expectations. So it’s more what our coaches expect from us, and you have to use that voice to be the highest voice. And that allows me to be able to go out and not listen to too many people or let anybody else’s pain affect me and just be able to walk in a room and sit down and talk and then I know exactly what our game plan for the week is. Hearing you talk about it and being able to know just exactly what they expect for the week.”

Brown’s total contract value and average annual value ($24 million) are both tied for the fourth-highest at his position.

