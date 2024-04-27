Packers select Duke OL Jacob Monk at No. 163 overall in 2024 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers traded up to No. 163 overall and selected Duke offensive lineman Jacob Monk in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

The Packers sent a sixth-round pick (No. 219) to the Buffalo Bills to move up five spots from No. 168 and get more help for the offensive line.

Monk (6-3, 308) started 58 games at Duke: 36 at right guard, 12 at right tackle and 10 at center. He projects as a guard or center at the NFL level.

Monk was a three-time All-ACC selection (2021-23) and was a team captain in 2023.

Monk ran the 40-yard dash in 5.09 seconds, hit 29.5″ in the vertical leap, covered 9-0 in the broad jump and did 31 reps on the bench press. His Relative Athletic Score is 9.74 out of 10.0.

The Packers need a backup plan behind Josh Myers at center and could use more depth at guard. Monk is the second pick for the Packers along the offensive following the selection of Jordan Morgan in the first round.

