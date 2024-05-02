Owensboro hosting diverse events this month

It’s no secret that Owensboro loves its sports, and the next month will feature a variety of special athletic events around town for everyone to enjoy.

This weekend, more than 30 teams will be on the Ohio River to participate in the 2024 KingKat Tournament Trail, one of the nation’s largest catfishing competitions. The event will be the ninth stop on the 22-event trail, which began in Virginia and wraps up in South Carolina. Along the way, teams rack up points for their performances.

In conjunction with the tournament, the Owensboro Convention Center is also hosting the inaugural KingKat Outdoor Expo. The event, open to the public with free admission, will also offer vendors, activities and speakers.

If staying inside and keeping cool is more of your speed, the Edge Ice Center is hosting a Star Wars-themed skate session from 7-9 p.m. Saturday. The May 4 celebration will feature a DJ and a light show. Admission is $10 per person and includes a skate rental, and skaters are heavily encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars character.

In addition to Saturday’s soap box derby open track — designed to showcase the sport to prospective competitors — the Owensboro Lions Club will also feature two major competitions this month at Ben Hawes Park. The Super Kids Race is scheduled for 8 a.m. on May 11, followed by the two-day Owensboro Rally Race set for May 18-19.

The Owensboro Cricket Association is also hosting a tournament on May 18-19 at Panther Creek Park. The association is a non-profit organization centered on spreading local awareness of cricket, one of the world’s most popular sports. The tournament is part of an overall larger event that celebrates Indian culture, beginning at McConnell Plaza downtown on May 17.

Later this month, some of the state’s best youth soccer players will be at Thompson Berry Park for the 2024 Presidents Cup final. The tournament, scheduled for May 25-26, is part of the U.S. Youth Soccer Presidents Cup that promotes high-quality competition at the state, regional and national levels. The Kentucky Youth Soccer Association selected Owensboro to host the event after holding several successful tournaments in the past.

This month is also the time to start looking at registration information for summer activities, such as camps and swimming lessons. Pools around Owensboro will start to open later this month.