OU football coach Brent Venables says DL Jacob Lacey will 'probably' medically retire

Jacob Lacey’s football days appear to be behind him.

OU coach Brent Venables said Wednesday on the "Oklahoma Breakdown" podcast that the senior defensive lineman will “probably” be forced to medically retire due to blood clots. Lacey was hospitalized last spring and told by doctors he’d wouldn’t ever play football again.

He ended up being cleared before the Sooners’ first regular-season game and finished the 2023 season with 16 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a sack in 11 starts.

“That’s a devastating blow for us,” Venables said. “We were really counting on not only his leadership, but he’s a really good player.”

Lacey announced his decision to stay in Norman for another season on Dec. 15, a day after Da’Jon Terry pledged to return. The two were expected to anchor the defensive line in 2024 and help lead a young group of linemen into the SEC, which will include highly-touted freshmen five-star David Stone and four-stars Nigel Smith II and Jayden Jackson.

The trio will now seemingly be expected to contribute sooner than expected. Venables mentioned Smith has been “really impressive,” while Jackson and Stone have been “outstanding.”

OU also lost veteran senior defensive linemen Isaiah Coe and Jordan Kelley, while Kelvin Gilliam Jr. and Reggie Grimes II transferred.

Lacey previously played four seasons at Notre Dame.

Brent Venables on Zac Alley, Doug Deakin

During his appearance on the podcast, Venables also commented on the program’s recent staff changes, including the hire of new defensive coordinator Zac Alley.

“It was just time to get a new young, fresh face with new ideas that maybe really philosophically align with what we want to do transitioning into the SEC,” Venables said of Alley. “... How he thinks is very similar to me. He anticipates like a good play caller will, how a good quarterback will.”

In addition to Alley, the Sooners are also reportedly expected to hire former San Diego State special teams coordinator Doug Deakin as a special teams analyst. Venables said every special teams position will have an open competition.

“We’re really excited about what (Deakin’s) going to bring to the table,” Venables said. “ … He’s (been) top 10 in the country three straight years.”

Injury updates

Venables also announced cornerback Gentry Williams will miss spring ball due to undergoing labrum surgery. Williams dealt with shoulder issues in 2023 and missed three games.

Cheetah Dasan McCullough missed winter workouts due to a knee scope on his meniscus but Venables said he expects him to return at some point during the spring.

Other notes

Cheetah Justin Harrington, who started OU’s first two games in 2023 before sustaining a season-ending injury, will miss the spring as he hasn’t heard from the NCAA regarding a waiver which would grant him a seventh year of eligibility.

When quarterback Jackson Arnold became the latest collegiate football player to announce his intention to appear in the newest EA Sports College Football 25 video game last week, he announced he’d be returning to his high school jersey number — No. 11. Each participating athlete will receive $600 and a copy of the game.

The number was previously occupied by quarterback Davis Beville, who transferred to South Carolina following the 2023 season.

