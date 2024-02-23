Which OU, OSU players will be in EA Sports' College Football 25 video game?

After a decade-long hiatus, EA Sports will release its College Football 25 video game this summer.

It'll be EA Sports' first college football game since NCAA Football 14, which released in July 2013. And in addition to including all 134 FBS teams, it'll also feature real college players.

EA announced Thursday that it'll give $600 and a free copy of the game to each student-athlete who opts to share his name, image and likeness.

Here's a look at the OU and OSU players who've already opted to be in the College Football 25.

Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma QB

Arnold is viewed by many as the future face of OU football, and his face will be included in College Football 25.

The sophomore quarterback announced his decision to opt into the game on Thursday. He threw for 563 yards and four touchdowns in six games last season.

Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma LB

Stutsman has been putting up video-game stats for the Sooners, and now he'll get to do that in a literal sense.

The senior linebacker opted into the game on Friday. He racked up 230 tackles (26.5 for loss) and six sacks in the last two seasons with OU.

