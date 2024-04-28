New Orleans Saints announce UDFA signings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with 15 Undrafted Free Agents, including Tulane center Sincere Haynesworth.
Here is the full list of signees:
Nathan Latu – Defensive End – Oklahoma State
Millard Bradford – Defensive Back – TCU
Jermaine Jackson – Wide Receiver – Idaho
Kyler Baugh – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota
Matthew Hayball – Punter – Vanderbilt
Dallin Holker – Tight End – Colorado State
Mason Tipton – Wide Receiver – Yale
Kyle Sheets – Wide Receiver – Slippery Rock
Kyle Hergel – Offensive Guard – Boston College
Rico Payton – Cornerback – Pittsburg State
Isaiah Stalbird – Linebacker – South Dakota State
Lawrence Johnson – Defensive Back – SE Missouri State
Jacob Kibodi – Running Back – Louisiana-Lafayette
Sincere Haynesworth – Center – Tulane
Nouri Nouili – Offensive Guard – Nebraska
The New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp will run May 10th through the 12th.
Tulane offensive lineman, Cam Wire, and Mississippi State safety, Shawn Preston Jr., have reportedly been invited to camp.
Preston played high school football at St. James.
