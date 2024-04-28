New Orleans Saints announce UDFA signings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with 15 Undrafted Free Agents, including Tulane center Sincere Haynesworth.

Here is the full list of signees:

Nathan Latu – Defensive End – Oklahoma State

Millard Bradford – Defensive Back – TCU

Jermaine Jackson – Wide Receiver – Idaho

Kyler Baugh – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota

Matthew Hayball – Punter – Vanderbilt

Dallin Holker – Tight End – Colorado State

Mason Tipton – Wide Receiver – Yale

Kyle Sheets – Wide Receiver – Slippery Rock

Kyle Hergel – Offensive Guard – Boston College

Rico Payton – Cornerback – Pittsburg State

Isaiah Stalbird – Linebacker – South Dakota State

Lawrence Johnson – Defensive Back – SE Missouri State

Jacob Kibodi – Running Back – Louisiana-Lafayette

Sincere Haynesworth – Center – Tulane

Nouri Nouili – Offensive Guard – Nebraska

The New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp will run May 10th through the 12th.

Tulane offensive lineman, Cam Wire, and Mississippi State safety, Shawn Preston Jr., have reportedly been invited to camp.

Preston played high school football at St. James.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.