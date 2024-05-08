Orlando area spring high school football game schedule

Intriguing spring games and jamborees this month close out the 2023-24 high school football calendar year.

Orlando area heavyweights meet May 23 for exhibition outings when Jones travels to Apopka and Kissimmee Osceola hosts Edgewater and DeLand.

Jones and DeLand reached the Florida High School Athletic Association state semifinal round last fall.

Oviedo is home against Olympia while Lake Highland Prep, which makes a return to the Sunshine State Athletic Association, plays at defending SSAA champion The Master’s Academy on May 16.

Tohopekaliga and Hagerty play in the first spring outing between FHSAA schools May 14 at Austin-Tindall Sports Complex in Kissimmee.

Toho rising junior quarterback Sabby Meassick led the area in passing last season with 3,843 yards and 39 TDs.

Former Foundation Academy coach Brad Lord brings his Groveland South Lake team to Winter Garden to close out the spring on May 24.

The First Academy will host an intrasquad scrimmage on May 23 at 6 p.m.

Orlando independent private schools West Oaks and Saints Academy play this Friday at 6 p.m. at a site to be determined.

Lake Minneola and Legacy Charter will not take part in spring games.

Lake Minneola introduced Mike McGlynn as its new head coach Wednesday afternoon. He steps in for Brett Bennett, who initially replaced long-time coach Walter Banks on April 25 before backing out of the job early last week.

McGlynn is a former NFL offensive lineman who briefly served as West Orange head coach late in the 2019 season.

Tuesday, May 14

Hagerty at Tohopekaliga, 7

Thursday, May 16

Clermont East Ridge at Harmony, 7

Evans at Boone, 6

Lake Highland Prep at The Master’s Academy, 7

Lake Nona at Timber Creek, 7

Lyman at West Orange, 7

Olympia at Oviedo, 6:30

Wekiva at Bishop Moore, 6

Leesburg at Citrus, 7

Cambridge Christian at Orangewood Christian, 6

Jamboree: Celebration, Freedom, Orlando University & Viera at St. Cloud, 6

Jamboree: Faith Christian, Mount Dora Christian & Jacksonville Old Plank at Lecanto Seven Rivers, 7

Friday, May 17

Lake Buena Vista at Ocoee, 7

Liberty at Cypress Creek, 7

Winter Park at Dr. Phillips, 7

Winter Springs at East River, 7

Bartram Trail at Seminole, 7

Orlando Christian Prep at Lakeland Christian, 7

Titusville at Orange City University, 7

Jacksonville Westside at Oak Ridge, 7

Jamboree: Gateway & Cocoa Beach at Colonial, 6

Jamboree: Lake Brantley & Lake Mary at Lake Howell, 6

Jamboree: Deltona Trinity & Trinity Prep at Pierson Taylor, 6

Tuesday, May 21

Central Florida Christian at Cornerstone Charter, 6:30

Thursday, May 23

Jones at Apopka, 7

Poinciana at Horizon, 6

Deltona at Titusville Astronaut, 7

Mount Dora at Davenport Ridge Community, 6

Deltona Pine Ridge at Flagler Palm Coast, 7

Tavares at Brooksville Nature Coast, 7:30

Windermere High at Lakeland Lake Gibson, 7:30

Jamboree: DeLand & Edgewater at Osceola, 7

Friday, May 24

First Academy-Leesburg at Umatilla, 7

Groveland South Lake at Foundation Academy, 7

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com.