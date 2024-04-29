O'Riley believes transfer links won't affect him in future

Matt O'Riley says he's learned to deal with transfer speculation linking him with a move away from Celtic after admitting it was "at the back of his mind" in January.

Reports in winter suggested the Denmark international could be set for a switch to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder believes he will be able to deal with future rumour mills more confidently, learning to stay away form social media.

“Naturally, when you are doing well there is a lot of noise around you," O'Riley said.

"I have had to manage things on and off the pitch and that has made me grow a lot as a person."

On transfer speculation in January, he said: “It was tough at first. It was something new.

“I am sure if something like that happened in the future I would be able to manage it better. I don’t think I managed it badly, it is just that something like that has never happened to me before.

“It is naturally there at the back of your mind and the first few games were tough. I addressed it off the pitch with my friend who I speak with and I have got back on track.”

“I genuinely don’t read social media. I have done so in the past.

“I have learnt from my mistakes not to do that because it is not good for you. That’s been part of my learning curve and experience.

“This season I only really use social media when I need to post something. The rest of the time I don’t look at it because it is a much healthier approach.