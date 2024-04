Oregon State baseball takes on UP Pilots on Portland’s CW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the best teams in college baseball is coming to Portland’s CW.

The Portland Pilots take on the ninth-ranked Oregon State Beavers on Tuesday at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m.

Catch all the action on Portland’s CW, your home for local sports!

