On3 is very high on this UNC football position group for 2024

It seems like just yesterday, we were sitting on our couches watching Michigan and Washington battle it out for the CFP National Championship.

We’re now preparing for the start of the 2024 regular season, an exciting time fans are increasingly eager for with Spring Games and transfer portal additions.

The greatest headline to watch for the UNC football team, ahead of its Aug. 29 opener at Minnesota, is who will start at quarterback. North Carolina’s Spring Game provided an excellent opportunity for fans to see the Conner Harrell/Max Johnson battle firsthand, with each gunslinger standing out in specific areas.

One area the Tar Heels won’t have to worry about, though, is their stacked tight end room.

Headlined by returners Bryson Nesbit and John Copenhaver, plus transfer Jake Johnson (Max’s brother), North Carolina’s tight end group was deemed the nation’s third-best by On3 Sports.

Nesbit ended his 2023 campaign with five touchdowns and 585 receiving yards, the latter making him third on UNC behind Walker and J.J. Jones. Copenhaver finished with 279 yards and four touchdowns, both second-most amongst tight ends, while Johnson ended his last year at Texas A&M with 235 yards and four scores.

Cort Halsey, Timmy Lawson, Deems May, Julien Randolph, Cal Tierney did not play for the Tar Heels last year. They’ll be looking to provide valuable production in the deep TE room, which will be a huge benefit for North Carolina’s quarterbacks.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire