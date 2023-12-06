UNC tight end room one of nation’s best

There’s no question that the UNC football team has produced yet another, disappointing end to what once looked like a strong season.

Carolina started the year 6-0, beating five Power 5 opponents in six weeks and squeaking by App State in overtime. Losses to UVA, Georgia Tech, Clemson and N.C. State quickly ended College Football Playoff hopes and, once again, showed UNC has a long way to go before it considers itself a football school.

Despite the recent struggles Carolina’s endured, it has two things to be proud of: making a bowl game for the fifth-consecutive season and an electric offense.

One of the major reasons for UNC’s record-setting offense is its tight end room, which includes John Copenhaver Bryson Nesbit and Kamari Morales, who recently announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

That room has combined for 71 receptions, 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns, making UNC one of two Power 5 schools to have a tight end group Top 5 in those respective categories.

Nesbit is the room’s leader, catching 41 passes for 585 yards and five touchdowns. Copenhaver has 18 catches for 279 yards and four touchdowns, while Morales has 11 catches for 158 yards and no scores.

Carolina should have yet another dangerous tight end group next year, with Nesbit and Copenhaver returning for their senior years.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire